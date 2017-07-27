News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Customized Staff Management System released by CustomSoft
CustomSoft recently released Staff Management System for all institutes with purpose to Manage staff routine activities as well to save time consumed in day to day affairs . This is Cost effective and best performing Software
Methodology of Staff Management System-
The Staff Management software is used by 2 types of user's i.e. Admin and Staff. Admin has full Access to the software whereas Staff has limited Access. Software starts with a login form where Admin can login by entering the username and corresponding password. If the user name and password matches then ADMIN is directed to the Admin Master page and Employees will be directed to User Master Page.
Features of the Staff Management System
Ø Faculty Recruitment
Ø Staff profile Management
Ø Attendance system and leave Management
Ø Payroll Management
Ø Optimize Work allocation
Ø Time table scheduler
Ø Report Generation
Ø Performance Management
Benefits of Using Customized Staff Management System
Ø User friendly
Ø Attractive UI
Ø Compatible with all devices
Ø Reduced Manual work
Ø Cost Effective app
Ø Time Saving
Users are very happy with the performance of the app and given their positive feedback via testimonials.
CustomSoft a leaning Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..
CustomSoft has successfully deployed multiple projects in PHP, Android, Iphone, Delphi and other latest technologies.
CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.
To know more about CustomSoft visit- www.custom-soft.com
Or send your requirements in info@custom-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse