Latin Night Salsa Atlanta Saturdays at Nemoes Tavern

If you are looking for a Latin Night in the Gwinnett and Metro Atlanta area. Check out Tropical Elegance Saturdays - Salsa and Bachata lesson before the Party. Best of Tropical Salsa, Bachata, Merengue & more.

-- Salsa ATL & D4F presents..Tropical Elegance Saturdays - Latin Night AtlantaSaturday Aug 5, 2017-- 9:30pm Salsa & Bachata lesson-- DJ Joey G playing your favorite Salsa, Bachata,Merengue & more till 3am-- Debut Performance by Atlanta Touchdirected by Evan & Bethany (https://www.facebook.com/EvanandBethany/)Join us for another awesome night of Salsa, Bachata,Merengue & more at Nemoes Tavern!It's been a fun summer of birthday celebrations,proposals and other special occasions. This weekwe will be celebrating Atlanta Touch's Evan Shuvo!So be sure to be ready to dance the night away!and yes we will have cake lol.DJ Joey Gonzalez will be playing a nice mixof your favorite Tropical Salsa, Bchata, Mambo,Merengue & more till 3am.As always if you are celebrating a special occasionplease let us know how we can make it even more specialfor you!Where:Nemoes Tavern(next door to Dancing4Fun Dance Studio)6025 Peachtree PkwyNorcross GA 30092770.855.4396 text/call678.304.7D4F (343)Time:9:30pm Salsa & Bachata lesson10:30pm - 3amCost:$10/personIf you are interested in lesson check out our website:Follow us on Twitter:http://www.Twitter.com/SalsaATLhttp://www.Instagram.com/SalsaATLCheck out our Fan page:http://www.Facebook.com/SalsaATLhttp://www.Facebook.com/Dancing4FunATLSean-Christopher770.855.4396 text/call678.304.7D4F (343)text/call