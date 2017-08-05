News By Tag
Latin Night Salsa Atlanta Saturdays at Nemoes Tavern
If you are looking for a Latin Night in the Gwinnett and Metro Atlanta area. Check out Tropical Elegance Saturdays - Salsa and Bachata lesson before the Party. Best of Tropical Salsa, Bachata, Merengue & more.
Tropical Elegance Saturdays - Latin Night Atlanta
Saturday Aug 5, 2017
-- 9:30pm Salsa & Bachata lesson
-- DJ Joey G playing your favorite Salsa, Bachata,
Merengue & more till 3am
-- Debut Performance by Atlanta Touch
directed by Evan & Bethany (https://www.facebook.com/
Join us for another awesome night of Salsa, Bachata,
Merengue & more at Nemoes Tavern!
It's been a fun summer of birthday celebrations,
proposals and other special occasions. This week
we will be celebrating Atlanta Touch's Evan Shuvo!
So be sure to be ready to dance the night away!
and yes we will have cake lol.
DJ Joey Gonzalez will be playing a nice mix
of your favorite Tropical Salsa, Bchata, Mambo,
Merengue & more till 3am.
As always if you are celebrating a special occasion
please let us know how we can make it even more special
for you!
Where:
Nemoes Tavern
(next door to Dancing4Fun Dance Studio)
6025 Peachtree Pkwy
Norcross GA 30092
770.855.4396 text/call
678.304.7D4F (343)
Time:
9:30pm Salsa & Bachata lesson
10:30pm - 3am
Cost:
$10/person
If you are interested in lesson check out our website:
http://www.SalsaATL.com/
Follow us on Twitter:
http://www.Twitter.com/
http://www.Instagram.com/
Check out our Fan page:
http://www.Facebook.com/
http://www.Facebook.com/
Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 text/call
678.304.7D4F (343)
text/call
Contact
Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
