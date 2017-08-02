News By Tag
Romona Robinson's "A Dirt Road to Somewhere" is Paved with an Undeniable Faith in God
Have you suffered failure, loss, betrayal, or just feel like you don't measure up? If you want to know how Emmy Award-winning journalist Romona Robinson weathers these storms and achieves her success, "A Dirt Road to Somewhere" provides the answers.
Throughout her journey, Robinson learns that she needs to embrace the struggles in her life. It is through these innumerable difficult moments that God gives her the strength to overcome and achieve His plan for her. For example, when a popular NBA player nearly violates her in a Milwaukee hotel room as she is held against her will, three simple words given to her by God will save her. When she is forced out of a television job because of her race, her decision to walk in faith will later launch her award-winning career.
"So many times I am approached by women who are stuck in their career or struggling with their place in life, and they ask me how I managed to overcome obstacles to achieve the life I have," says Romona Robinson. "I tell them you can't be complacent with your current circumstance and expect there to be a change without taking some risks in your life. God will send storms to force you into your purpose. I've faced unimaginable pain, prejudice, and love in my personal and professional life, and although there were dark times when I wasn't sure if I was going to see the light, it was my faith in God that kept me going."
At the heart of this book is Robinson's message that not every closed door we encounter is a bad thing. God knows that as long as we're comfortable, we won't move; we'll stay stuck. It may not feel good when God tests our faith, but we have to have faith that He is working on our behalf to come through the storm. Robinson's wish in writing "A Dirt Road to Somewhere" is that readers will be moved and motivated to walk in faith, not fear. She hopes her own story will not only oblige readers to examine their own purpose but that it will also leave them filled with an increased faith in God. As Romona's favorite scriptural passage says, "Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see" (Hebrews 11:1, NIV).
"I love this book," says Lisa Umina, founder and publisher of Halo Publishing International. "I don't just say that because I am a huge fan of Romona's but because her story is so compelling. Her writing style grabs you from the opening sentences and takes you on a journey that you can't resist. You find yourself rooting for her and confident in the knowledge that she will survive. As a Christian woman, I am also drawn to Romona's faith and what an important role it plays in her life. I highly recommend 'A Dirt Road to Somewhere.'"
"A Dirt Road to Somewhere" comes out this fall, but this compelling memoir is already garnering high praise:
"Even if you didn't grow up on a dirt road, you can relate to the broken road of life. With humor, honesty, and eloquence, Romona Robinson shares how she navigated that road with her mother's love as her compass. This book is a must-read for anyone who struggles with roadblocks of race, place, poverty, fear, or doubt—which is to say all of us. The way out was hard, but Romona shows us the way to reach your dreams, surpass them, then inspire others to reach theirs." Regina Brett, New York Times best-selling author of "God Never Blinks"
"Romona Robinson's story is beautiful in its presentation and compelling in its content. It is an urgent lesson in a global classroom. It teaches each of us that racism in our common culture in every aspect of our national life is almost incurable, and pessimism and despair are equally destructive. Romona's story (which in my opinion has several chapters yet to be written) teaches us that preparation, excellence, integrity, faith, hope, and love have no substitutes. God is love and love is of God. Thanks, Romona, for offering this expression in your life and profession."
"A Dirt Road to Somewhere" will soon be available through Halo Publishing International, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. Look for the latest information about Ms. Robinson by following her on Facebook at Romona's Room or visiting her website at http://www.romonarobinson.com.
