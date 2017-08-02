 
Industry News





"Kepler's Dream" Premieres at Hollywood's Arena Cinelounge

Film Based on Popular Young Adult Novel Has First Public Screening
 
 
Kepler's Dream appeals to all ages
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Kepler's Dream, an uplifting family adventure about a young girl's transformative summer on her grandmother's New Mexico ranch, premieres this Thursday, August 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the Arena Cinelounge, 6464 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90028. An Oscar-qualifying release is planned for later this fall, following the film's successful festival run.

Kepler's Dream stars Sean Patrick Flannery (Boondock Saints), Kelly Lynch (Charlie's Angels), Holland Taylor (The Truman Show, Legally Blonde), Steven Michael Quezada (Breaking Bad), Kelly Hu (X-Men 2), and Isabella Blake-Thomas (Once Upon a Time). The film tells the story of 11-year-old Ella (Blake-Thomas), a city girl forced to spend the summer with her reclusive grandmother, Violet Von Stern (Taylor), while Ella's mom (Lynch) undergoes chemotherapy in another state and her father (Flannery) is off leading fishing trips for tourists. The only way Ella and her grandmother can connect is through a book by the astronomer Johannes Kepler. The first-edition volume, which describes Kepler's dream of the moon, appeals to Ella's own dreams of a future reunited with her mother, and is Violet's most cherished possession. When the priceless book is stolen, Ella is determined to find the the thief, not knowing that solving the crime will reveal surprising truths about her family and change all their lives forever.

Based on the novel by Juliet Bell, Kepler's Dream was directed by Amy Glazer (Seducing Charlie Barker) and produced by Public TV and NPR host and producer Sedge Thomson. It features an original score by Patrick Neil Doyle. Leomark Studios is the film's worldwide distributor.

Watch the trailer at http://leomarkstudios.com/keplersdream.html

Contact
Maria Collis
***@leomarkstudios.com
Page Updated Last on: Aug 02, 2017
