News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Kepler's Dream" Premieres at Hollywood's Arena Cinelounge
Film Based on Popular Young Adult Novel Has First Public Screening
Kepler's Dream stars Sean Patrick Flannery (Boondock Saints), Kelly Lynch (Charlie's Angels), Holland Taylor (The Truman Show, Legally Blonde), Steven Michael Quezada (Breaking Bad), Kelly Hu (X-Men 2), and Isabella Blake-Thomas (Once Upon a Time). The film tells the story of 11-year-old Ella (Blake-Thomas)
Based on the novel by Juliet Bell, Kepler's Dream was directed by Amy Glazer (Seducing Charlie Barker) and produced by Public TV and NPR host and producer Sedge Thomson. It features an original score by Patrick Neil Doyle. Leomark Studios is the film's worldwide distributor.
Watch the trailer at http://leomarkstudios.com/
Contact
Maria Collis
***@leomarkstudios.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 02, 2017