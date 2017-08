"Kepler's Dream" Premieres at Hollywood's Arena Cinelounge

Film Based on Popular Young Adult Novel Has First Public Screening

Kepler's Dream appeals to all ages

--, an uplifting family adventure about a young girl's transformative summer on her grandmother's New Mexico ranch, premieres this Thursday, August 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the Arena Cinelounge, 6464 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90028. An Oscar-qualifying release is planned for later this fall, following the film's successful festival run.stars(Boondock Saints),(Charlie's Angels),(The Truman Show, Legally Blonde),(Breaking Bad),(X-Men 2), and(Once Upon a Time). The film tells the story of 11-year-old Ella (Blake-Thomas), a city girl forced to spend the summer with her reclusive grandmother, Violet Von Stern (Taylor), while Ella's mom (Lynch) undergoes chemotherapy in another state and her father (Flannery) is off leading fishing trips for tourists. The only way Ella and her grandmother can connect is through a book by the astronomer Johannes Kepler. The first-edition volume, which describes Kepler's dream of the moon, appeals to Ella's own dreams of a future reunited with her mother, and is Violet's most cherished possession. When the priceless book is stolen, Ella is determined to find the the thief, not knowing that solving the crime will reveal surprising truths about her family and change all their lives forever.Based on the novel by Juliet Bell,was directed by(Seducing Charlie Barker) and produced by Public TV and NPR host and producer. It features an original score byis the film's worldwide distributor.Watch the trailer at http://leomarkstudios.com/ keplersdream.html