

Irresistible "LoveStar" Brings Dance Beats and a Message of Love Aliens, robots, and passionate lovers join forces on new electronic dance album LoveStar album cover TORONTO - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- From a star system dedicated to love come the nine dance mixes of LoveStar, a follow-up to Jon O'Bergh's acclaimed EDM album Future World. Alien beings, robots, and passionate lovers join forces to celebrate love over irrestible beats. Including both re-worked material from O'Bergh's previous releases and freshly minted tracks, these dance tracks burst with energy.



With lyrics stripped down to bare essentials, each track brings out the euphoria at the heart of love. "You Are My Life (Retro Mix)" launches the trip with a classic vibe. A subtler, seductive feel flows through "Hypnoticon (Obsession Mix)." "Fornax A (Mission of Love Mix)" conjures a spaceship voyaging in deep space to spread the message of love. Kraftwerk-inspired sequencers dominate in the machinelike "Robots in Love (Circuit Overload Mix)." Two additional tracks warrant a special mention. Creatures reminiscent of the cuddly tribbles from Star Trek accompany the singer on "Virgo Cluster (Zodiac Sky Mix)." The album closes with the ambient sounds and alien mating calls of "Ceruvean Twilight (Alien Love Mix)."



O'Bergh, whose albums range from EDM to jazz to spoken word to world beat, says he wanted to capture the energy and imagination of sci-fi, and electronic house music was the perfect vehicle. The music draws on multiple influences, including progressive house, lounge, tribal, trance, and pyschedelia. The blend of unusual voices and ear-catching effects suggests a world both familiar and strange, but at its heart is an uplifting, positive vibe.



The album is available at iTunes, Amazon, and CD Baby, as well as through most streaming services.



Jon O'Bergh has released 15 albums in a variety of styles, including Carta, which reached #1 on the NAV chart. He has recorded and toured with the band Gemini Soul. He has written two groundbreaking books which link music and stories: Song of Fire and A Book of Hauntings. Elliptical: The Music of Meshell Ndegeocello, which he co-authored with Andre Akinyele, is the first ever comprehensive look inside the music of this iconic artist. O'Bergh holds a Bachelor's degree in music from the University of California at Irvine.



