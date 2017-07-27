News By Tag
Being Fearless Brings Realityand Maturity
Are you ready to leave your pain and suffering behind? Create a new life of love.
The answers to life are no longer a mystery. Marilyn's newest volume has hands on tools and many stories to support your raising your consciousness into fearlessness known as heaven on earth. This enlightening book will provide a blueprint for inner success and peace of mind.
Are you ready to leave your pain and suffering behind? Skillfully written from my experience and awareness, "Paradigm Busters, Reveal the Real You" is written in easy to read language rather than the archaic, complicated explanations of the past. Everyone can utilize the simple progression that produces results for inner assistance and direction in loving resolutions.
Marilyn's book shares her powerful life story and experience for becoming fearless, which she has achieved. Her electrifying volume, "delivers a paradigm-shifting guide for spiritual, psychological, and medical healing. It's a life workbook. University earth. She offers the unlimited potential all of us have to empower others and ourselves." says Sidney Kirkpatrick, author of "Edgar Cayce, an American Prophet".
Marilyn recently published, "Road to Success" and inspirational book for those wanting to be on the spiritual path. My first book, Roses Have Thorns: chronicles her traumatic journey. Marilyn's second book, "The Real Meaning of 2012, A New Paradigm for Bringing Heaven to Earth", explains how to reduce the influence of the ego. Her eight books and eBooks are on Amazon.com.
For over 25 years, she has successfully presented programs at universities, colleges, wellness centers, and metaphysical/
She over 84,000 views on Quoar. Redmond has 132 videos on Yourtube. Her many books are on Amazon.com (http://www.amazon.com/
