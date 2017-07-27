 
News By Tag
* Personal Growth
* Spiritual Growth
* Finding Reality
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Edgewood
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

Being Fearless Brings Realityand Maturity

Are you ready to leave your pain and suffering behind? Create a new life of love.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Personal Growth
Spiritual Growth
Finding Reality

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Edgewood - Washington - US

Subject:
Products

EDGEWOOD, Wash. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- "Paradigm Busters, Reveal the Real You" by Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond, BA, CHT. IBRT  is the ultimate "how to" book which brings empowerment and enrichment into your life. It is her latest exciting book to provide the truth with answers. This book provides the process to move into an elevated awareness of unconditional love beyond your fears. Crafted for 25 years from Redmond's life events and insights, this 600 page compelling book, "Paradigm Busters, Reveal the Real You", facilitates readers from all walks of life in search of true inner peace and guidance.

The answers to life are no longer a mystery. Marilyn's newest volume has hands on tools and many stories to support your raising your consciousness into fearlessness known as heaven on earth. This enlightening book will provide a blueprint for inner success and peace of mind.

Are you ready to leave your pain and suffering behind? Skillfully written from my experience and awareness, "Paradigm Busters, Reveal the Real You" is written in easy to read language rather than the archaic, complicated explanations of the past. Everyone can utilize the simple progression that produces results for inner assistance and direction in loving resolutions.

Marilyn's book shares her powerful life story and experience for becoming fearless, which she has achieved.  Her electrifying volume, "delivers a paradigm-shifting guide for spiritual, psychological, and medical healing. It's a life workbook. University earth. She offers the unlimited potential all of us have to empower others and ourselves." says Sidney Kirkpatrick, author of "Edgar Cayce, an American Prophet".

Marilyn recently published, "Road to Success" and inspirational book for those wanting to be on the spiritual path. My first book, Roses Have Thorns:  chronicles her traumatic journey. Marilyn's second book, "The Real Meaning of 2012, A New Paradigm for Bringing Heaven to Earth", explains how to reduce the influence of the ego. Her eight books and eBooks are on Amazon.com.

For over 25 years, she has successfully presented programs at universities, colleges, wellness centers, and metaphysical/spiritual groups. Marilyn's credentials include being internationally board certified as a Past Life Therapist, American Board Certified Hypnotist, and an ordained minister for spiritual counseling, channeling, and readings.

She over 84,000 views on Quoar. Redmond has 132 videos on Yourtube. Her many books are on Amazon.com (http://www.amazon.com/Marilyn-Redmond/e/B0069WIKDC). Visit her official website at angelicasgifts.com. (http://angelicasgifts.com/)

Contact
Angelica's Gifts/Marilyn L. Redmond
***@angelicasgifts.com
End
Source:
Email:***@angelicasgifts.com Email Verified
Tags:Personal Growth, Spiritual Growth, Finding Reality
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Edgewood - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Angelica' s Gifts PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share