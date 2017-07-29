Country(s)
Industry News
Lavender Lush unveils "Inner Gods" electro synth-pop album
"Lavender Lush is a revelation. Inner Gods is precisely what it should be, a new wave synth album with nods to Little Dragon, Gorillaz, FKA twigs, and an underground synth-pop scene." ~ Pop Musik
Lavender Lush is part of the underground synth-pop movement in Toronto. Garnering an international presence, the duo consists of Chambliss Charlie (vocals, drum programming, and synths) and Hotbox (synths and programming)
The title track "Inner Gods" is the first official single from the album. Tracklist: Transform; Breathe; Skin; Inner Gods; Never No Rest; Trouble; Ghost Inside; Indigo Dreams; Rush Sugar; and Tigers Claw.
www.lavenderlush.net
www.soundcloud.com/
Artist Bio: Lavender Lush, influenced by the Swedish electronic band Little Dragon, mixes synth-pop and up-tempo R&B with artsy style, creating an accessible collection that's stylish and multifaceted in the likes of Daft Punk, FKA twigs, and Gorillaz. The duo formed in May 2017 after seeing a Little Dragon concert in Toronto. Lavender Lush is Chambliss Charlie (vocals, drum programming, synths) and Hotbox (synths, programming)
The duo decided to record and produce an album based on the underground synth-pop movement in the T.O., meaning Toronto, Ontario. After several months in production, Lavender Lush finally completed their debut album Inner Gods with a release date of August 4, 2017 on the Orange River Records label. The first single "Inner Gods" was released as streaming media in July 2017 on various social media sites. All of this transpired just from one concert experience that happened one evening in May. "Now, if we can get booked on a double billing tour with Little Dragon, that would seal the deal," Chambliss Charlie said.
For more information – and promo requests or to set up an interview – please visit Lavenderlush.net or contact Orange River Records at orangeriver@
Contact
Orange River Records
***@lavenderlush.net
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse