

Lavender Lush unveils "Inner Gods" electro synth-pop album "Lavender Lush is a revelation. Inner Gods is precisely what it should be, a new wave synth album with nods to Little Dragon, Gorillaz, FKA twigs, and an underground synth-pop scene." ~ Pop Musik 1 2 Courtesy of Orange River Records: Chambliss Charlie (left) and Hotbox (right). Inner Gods album cover TORONTO - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Inner Gods, the debut album from electronic duo Lavender Lush, features new wave synths, weaving electro-pop and dance. Available August 4, 2017 in Digital format at Amazon, iTunes, online retailers and streaming services, the album is an invigorating brand of seductive electronic music, breathing a mix of synth-pop and up-tempo R&B with artsy style, creating an accessible collection that's stylish and multifaceted in the likes of Little Dragon, FKA twigs and Daft Punk.



Lavender Lush is part of the underground synth-pop movement in Toronto. Garnering an international presence, the duo consists of Chambliss Charlie (vocals, drum programming, and synths) and Hotbox (synths and programming) , names taken from the 1986 cult film Reform School Girls. Chambliss Charlie's voice is soulful, jazzy, and flirty as heard on "Indigo Dreams." The songs "Breathe," "Skin," and "Ghost Inside" ooze the essence of Little Dragon, but the tribute to Prince in "Tigers Claw" provides a swagger that's sultry electro-R& B. The album also flavors pop-oriented songs like "Transform," "Never No Rest," and "Rush Sugar."



The title track "Inner Gods" is the first official single from the album. Tracklist: Transform; Breathe; Skin; Inner Gods; Never No Rest; Trouble; Ghost Inside; Indigo Dreams; Rush Sugar; and Tigers Claw.



www.lavenderlush.net



www.soundcloud.com/ lavenderlush



Artist Bio: Lavender Lush, influenced by the Swedish electronic band Little Dragon, mixes synth-pop and up-tempo R&B with artsy style, creating an accessible collection that's stylish and multifaceted in the likes of Daft Punk, FKA twigs, and Gorillaz. The duo formed in May 2017 after seeing a Little Dragon concert in Toronto. Lavender Lush is Chambliss Charlie (vocals, drum programming, synths) and Hotbox (synths, programming) , taking their names from the 1986 cult film Reform School Girls, co-starring Wendy O. Williams. But, you'll have to see the movie to appreciate those names! The band name, however, derives from the color of the interior wall of their building and combining several combinations of potential names they thought would be cool. Mixing and matching words until finally it stuck—Lavender Lush was born.



The duo decided to record and produce an album based on the underground synth-pop movement in the T.O., meaning Toronto, Ontario. After several months in production, Lavender Lush finally completed their debut album Inner Gods with a release date of August 4, 2017 on the Orange River Records label. The first single "Inner Gods" was released as streaming media in July 2017 on various social media sites. All of this transpired just from one concert experience that happened one evening in May. "Now, if we can get booked on a double billing tour with Little Dragon, that would seal the deal," Chambliss Charlie said.



