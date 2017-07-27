The 3rd Annual Blok Party is here!!!!!

Join us at the 3rd Annual Multi Cultural Arts & Entertainment Festival. Food, art, music & community.

www. 5pointsblok. com

Our hope is to enhance both the Arts and Culture across the Tennessee Valley and Southeast region. Free to the public, there will be several food & merchants to explore and shop with. In addition to the activities and displays, there will be a variety of music performances in hip hop, rock, soul, & jazz.

Saturday, August 19th
The Lowe Mill - 2211 Seminole Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35805 (256) 533-0399
2pm-9pm

The BLOK is a great way for our local Vendors & Sponsors to be Active in the Community.

Whether you're a vendor looking to sell your product, or a Sponsor looking to promote your brand, we have you covered!

For more information on donations, volunteer or sponsor contact 5pointsblok@gmail.com or visit our website www.5pointsblok.com

Follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/5pointsblok
Instagram - www.instagram.com/5pointsblok

There are very few local art and entertainment festivals like this one so we're counting on you to take great photos and videos using the hashtag #5pointsblok