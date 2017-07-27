 
Industry News





The 3rd Annual Blok Party is here!!!!!

Join us at the 3rd Annual Multi Cultural Arts & Entertainment Festival. Food, art, music & community.
 
 
www.5pointsblok.com
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Network Sweatshirt presents "The 3rd Annual 5 Points Blok Party"  a Multi Cultural Arts and Entertainment Festival!  Our hope is to enhance both the Arts and Culture across the Tennessee Valley and Southeast region. Free to the public, there will be several food & merchants to explore and shop with. In addition to the activities and displays, there will be a variety of music performances in hip hop, rock, soul, & jazz.

When: Saturday, August 19th

Where: The Lowe Mill - 2211 Seminole Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35805 (256) 533-0399

Time: 2pm-9pm

The BLOK is a great way for our local Vendors & Sponsors to be Active in the Community.Whether you're a vendor looking to sell your product, or a Sponsor looking to promote your brand, we have you covered!

For more information on donations, volunteer or sponsor contact 5pointsblok@gmail.com or visit our website www.5pointsblok.com

Follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/5pointsblok

Instagram - www.instagram.com/5pointsblok

There are very few local art and entertainment festivals like this one so we're counting on you to take great photos and videos using the hashtag #5pointsblok

See you there!!!!!

www.5pointsblok.com

