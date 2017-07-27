News By Tag
The 3rd Annual Blok Party is here!!!!!
Join us at the 3rd Annual Multi Cultural Arts & Entertainment Festival. Food, art, music & community.
When: Saturday, August 19th
Where: The Lowe Mill - 2211 Seminole Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35805 (256) 533-0399
Time: 2pm-9pm
The BLOK is a great way for our local Vendors & Sponsors to be Active in the Community.Whether you're a vendor looking to sell your product, or a Sponsor looking to promote your brand, we have you covered!
For more information on donations, volunteer or sponsor contact 5pointsblok@
Follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/
Instagram - www.instagram.com/
There are very few local art and entertainment festivals like this one so we're counting on you to take great photos and videos using the hashtag #5pointsblok
See you there!!!!!
www.5pointsblok.com
Media Contact
Tim miller
2564341846
***@paradoxeast.com
