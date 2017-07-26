News By Tag
TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on White Collar Crime Law and the Criminal Justice
Event Synopsis:
Criminal justice reform has earned wide bipartisan support, recognizing the critical problems in the system. However, with President Trump's law and order campaign, many concerns regarding the reality of criminal justice reform have been raised.
Earlier this year, the President signed three Executive Orders that seek to crack down on international crime and crimes against law enforcement. Despite the New Administration's focus on targeting violent criminals, especially drug cartels, businesses should still expect the Department of Justice's (DOJ) persistent efforts to prosecute white collar crimes.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will review the recent developments and new trends on white collar crime law enforcement under the Trump Presidency. They will also provide insights on the current status of the US criminal justice system and President Trump's efforts to reform.
Key topics include:
• A Background of U.S. Criminal Justice System
• Trump's Criminal Justice Policies
• Impact to White Collar Crime Law Enforcement
• Mitigating Heightened Enforcement Risks
Speaker/Faculty Panel
Ms. Adriana Collado-Hudak
Senior Counsel
Greenspoon Marder
Mr. Dennis C. Vacco
Partner
Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP
