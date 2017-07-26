News By Tag
Foremost Companies Celebrates The Groundbreaking Of The Highly Anticipated Terrace Club At Terramor
Exclusively for Terramor's 55+ residents, construction for the six-acre recreational area with 20,000-square-foot clubhouse is underway and slated to open Summer 2018
Upon completion, the club will feature a resort-style pool with surrounding cabanas offering relaxation and socialization, while an indoor pool, extensive fitness center, tennis courts, and bocce ball and pickleball courts will give residents the opportunity to live an active lifestyle in the club's social atmosphere. With an emphasis on health, the gym and wellness studio will offer a plethora of classes, with locker rooms equipped with saunas for post-workout relaxation. The living room, crafts room, and other multipurpose rooms will provide spaces for gathering, entertainment, and socializing throughout the year. The Terrace Club is expected to open Summer 2018.
"Breaking ground for the Terrace Club is an exciting milestone for the Terramor community," said Steve Cameron, President of Foremost Companies. "We wanted to create a sense of place at Terramor and provide the kind of atmosphere and amenities that allow residents to live active, social lives in a thoughtfully-
The ambiance of The Terrace Club contributes to Terramor's welcoming environment. The inspiration behind the interior of the club is to make it an extension of residents' own homes, giving them an alternate place to relax, entertain, and recreate. The expansiveness of the club's outdoor area, encompassing six acres in total, reinforces the community's emphasis on embracing the region's natural scenery and encouraging an active lifestyle.
The Terrace Club will cater to the residents of Terramor's 55+ neighborhoods, two of which, Cortina and Ardena by Del Webb, are open and selling at a staggering rate of 15 homes per month combined. Together, Cortina and Ardena will feature 240 single-family homes in a variety of modern styles and floor plans ranging from 1,579 to 2,172 square feet.
CalAtlantic Homes will also build an active adult neighborhood of 105 home sites called Sterling, which will offer four new one- and two-story home designs that will range in size from approximately 2,200 to 2,500 square feet. Sterling is expected to open Winter 2017. In addition to the Terramor's 55+ residential offerings, the community is also unveiling two all-age neighborhoods, Sorrel and Caraway, by KB Home. In total, the communities will feature 170 two-story homes that will range from approximately 2,200 to 2,700 square feet and are expected to open Fall 2017.
While The Terrace Club at Terramor will offer an exclusive gathering space for its 55+ residents, The Veranda recreational club, which grand-opened in May 2017, offers a social center for all residents and includes an outdoor pool with sundecks and a toddler pool with a beach entrance, and outdoor barbecue and entertaining areas that also provide accommodations for both private and community events for all residents to enjoy, connect, and socialize.
Terramor's unique multigenerational community brings nature and active living to the forefront, with over five miles of trails and paseos that connect to a broader trail system, bringing walking and hiking opportunities for adults and families of all ages. Lush greens surround the community, with pathways showcasing gorgeous terrain, rolling trails, and picturesque views, while providing the convenience of shaded rest areas, water access, and restrooms. Numerous other parks and outdoor amenities, including large and small dog parks, community garden, ball fields, basketball courts, and tot lots, will provide year-round recreation for all residents.
The Terramor community is well-situated just south of Corona, offering immediate freeway access to all of Riverside County while remaining central to surrounding Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties. For more information, please visit http://terramor.com/
About Foremost Companies
Foremost Companies is a premier land investment firm that acquires property in strategic locations to entitle and sell high-quality developments to homebuilders or commercial developers. The company and its affiliates have owned and/or managed more than 12,000 residential lots across California. The company's urban infill and redevelopment team is specifically focused on Los Angeles and Orange Counties in areas with underutilized commercial space. Foremost's senior management team is experienced in master-planned communities and single-family detached and attached products, as well as multifamily, retail, office, and mixed use. For more information on Foremost Companies, visit www.foremostcompanies.com.
