Learn the Secrets of Perseverance and Ingenuity for Business Success on the Moment Masters Podcast
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer interviews entrepreneur and author Roy Huff on the strategies to overcome roadblocks and achieve success
Check out the podcast episode here:
http://www.momentmasters.com/
"You can put effective systems into place so you can survive even when you have to take care of business at home," said Huff. "You have to learn what the systems are, you have to plan and put those systems in place so that when you do get busy you don't worry about what's going to happen, because you already know exactly what's going to happen. It's the times that things go extremely well that you have to be even more prepared."
After graduating a year early from high school, Huff moved to Hawaii at seventeen with only $100 in his pocket to start a new life and escape the cycle of poverty he grew up in. In the years since, he has earned five degrees spanning four disciplines – liberal arts, history, education and geoscience – and worked on projects for NASA alongside his own peer-reviewed research and authorship.
Listen to episode 34 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast here: http://www.momentmasters.com/
Huff is the author of self-help book Think Smart Not Hard: 52 Key Principles to Success and Happiness which shares the strategies he used to achieve success.
To be a guest on the show to share your small business advice and story email podcast@momentmasters.com.
For even more small business and branding mastery tips, learn to brand your business the right way from award-winning Public Relations and Branding Expert with Shakira Brown and take advantage of her private intensive brand program (http://www.pradviser.net/
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters (momentmasters.com)
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and branding expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for a Madison Avenue PR firms and various private corporations, public companies, celebrities, medical practices, consumer product companies, health & wellness organizations, industry associations, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer (http://www.smallbizwhisperer.com/)"
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.
Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur
***@pradviser.net
