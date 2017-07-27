 
News By Tag
* Small Business
* Entrepreneurship
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hamilton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827


Learn the Secrets of Perseverance and Ingenuity for Business Success on the Moment Masters Podcast

Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer interviews entrepreneur and author Roy Huff on the strategies to overcome roadblocks and achieve success
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Small Business
* Entrepreneurship
* Business

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Hamilton - New Jersey - US

HAMILTON, N.J. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- In episode 34 of the Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast (www.momentmasters.com), "The Accidental Author with Entrepreneur & Scholar Roy Huff," life hacker entrepreneur and accidental author Roy Huff shares his inspiring story and business expertise. The show's host, award-winning PR and branding expert Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer discusses Huff's story of perseverance and strategies to achieve success and happiness. This podcast episode streams free on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Podbean and Player.fm among others, where you can also subscribe to receive all the latest episodes.

Check out the podcast episode here:

http://www.momentmasters.com/e/roy-huff/

"You can put effective systems into place so you can survive even when you have to take care of business at home," said Huff. "You have to learn what the systems are, you have to plan and put those systems in place so that when you do get busy you don't worry about what's going to happen, because you already know exactly what's going to happen. It's the times that things go extremely well that you have to be even more prepared."

After graduating a year early from high school, Huff moved to Hawaii at seventeen with only $100 in his pocket to start a new life and escape the cycle of poverty he grew up in. In the years since, he has earned five degrees spanning four disciplines – liberal arts, history, education and geoscience – and worked on projects for NASA alongside his own peer-reviewed research and authorship.

Listen to episode 34 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast here: http://www.momentmasters.com/e/roy-huff/

Huff is the author of self-help book Think Smart Not Hard: 52 Key Principles to Success and Happiness  which shares the strategies he used to achieve success.

To be a guest on the show to share your small business advice and story email podcast@momentmasters.com.

For even more small business and branding mastery tips, learn to brand your business the right way from award-winning Public Relations and Branding Expert with Shakira Brown and take advantage of her private intensive brand program (http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching), which includes three months of personal one-on-one support to get you on track to grow your business and develop a brand. Take your business and personal brand to the next level with this exclusive offer! Get started at http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching.

About Moment Masters

Moment Masters (momentmasters.com) is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and branding expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.

About Shakira M. Brown

Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and branding expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for a Madison Avenue PR firms and various private corporations, public companies, celebrities, medical practices, consumer product companies, health & wellness organizations, industry associations, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer (http://www.smallbizwhisperer.com/)" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the USA. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses. She is also a contributing writer to blackenterprise.com and a business consultant for America's Small Business Development Center in New Jersey.

Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.

Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur
***@pradviser.net
End
Source:SMB Strategic Media
Email:***@pradviser.net Email Verified
Tags:Small Business, Entrepreneurship, Business
Industry:Business
Location:Hamilton - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMB STRATEGIC MEDIA LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share