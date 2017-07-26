Country(s)
FocalPoint Welcomes Certified Business Coach P. Kumar
P. Kumar has over 35 years of significant experience in all facets of Management at senior positions including Chief Executive, HR Group Head, and Managing Director in large multinational corporations and international Banks in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. He has experience in negotiations at board level, leading change management programmes, development of innovative business strategies, implementation of best business practices, and setting up greenfield business divisions for large multinational corporations (Electronics, Food & Beverages, IT, Construction, Manufacturing , Consulting and International Banks). A strong agent of change, P, Kumar has brought vision, insight and leadership skills along with a commitment to growth, quality and innovation to the organisations he has worked with.
"We are excited to have P. Kumar join the FocalPoint Business Coaching team," says Stephen Thompson, CEO of FocalPoint. "We believe his background as a business leader is a natural fit with FocalPoint, where our Coaches help their clients achieve even higher levels of success in their business."
P. Kumar specializes in helping business leaders & entrepreneurs with:
· Marketing Management
· Business Strategy
· Human Resources Management
· Strategic Planning
· Business Development
Learn more about what the right Business Coach can do for your business by visiting: https://pkumar.focalpointcoaching.com
About FocalPoint Business Coaching:
FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.
Contact
Certified FocalPoint Business Coach
P. Kumar
***@focalpointcoaching.com
