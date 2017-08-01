 
News By Tag
* Gift Wrap
* Halloween
* Decor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726

Midori Inc. Introduces 2017 Halloween Gift Wrap Collection

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Gift Wrap
* Halloween
* Decor

Industry:
* Lifestyle

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Products

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- MIDORI Inc. is proud to introduce our 100% recycled cotton handmade Halloween Gift Wrap Collection designed in Los Angeles.

We are unveiling 2 new fun and unique Halloween Gift Wrap designs handmade on 100% recycled cotton paper.

"With this Halloween Collection we wanted a keep the spirit of Halloween and Fall alive, keeping the designs in character and fun, but also high end, and versatile." said Aya Sumika, MIDORI's President and Creative Director.

MIDORI is happy to introduce a fun new Collection of Gift Wrap designs that embody the spirit of Halloween and the Fall Season ahead. MIDORI's 2017 Halloween Gift Wrap Collection will enhance the thrill of this season with its fun silhouettes and striking metallic accents. Trick-or-Treat in style this Halloween with MIDORI's 2017 Halloween Gift Wrap Collection!MIDORI's Gift Wrap is available in two 21"x29" sheets per roll.

Full Moon

As the Moon becomes full, and the witches dust off their brooms to fly, Midori's Full Moon Gift Wrap celebrates the enchanted evening of Halloween night.

Pumpkins

As the leaves start to turn color, and the air becomes colder, Midori's Pumpkin Gift Wrap brings a charming festivity to Fall.

- - -

For images, samples and more information, please contact the MIDORI Marketing Department at 323.856.1947 or marketing@midoriribbon.com, or visit www.midoriribbon.com.

MIDORI is a quality brand that inspires, enchants and immerses Ribbonistas in the vibrant world of MIDORI with every ribbon and design.

MIDORI's team is driven by its objective to provide quality products and a wonderful experience for customers from beginning to end.

MidoriRibbon.com was created as a virtual destination for all Ribbonistas to get creative and inspired through celebrating special moments in their lives, and memorable projects at hand. This inspiration is the backbone of the MIDORI brand, infusing a fresh mindset into the elegance and distinction that is synonymous with the MIDORI name.

Contact
Alya Cernicenco
***@midoriribbon.com
End
Source:Midori Ribbon
Email:***@midoriribbon.com Email Verified
Tags:Gift Wrap, Halloween, Decor
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 01, 2017
Midori Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share