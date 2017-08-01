News By Tag
Midori Inc. Introduces 2017 Halloween Gift Wrap Collection
We are unveiling 2 new fun and unique Halloween Gift Wrap designs handmade on 100% recycled cotton paper.
"With this Halloween Collection we wanted a keep the spirit of Halloween and Fall alive, keeping the designs in character and fun, but also high end, and versatile." said Aya Sumika, MIDORI's President and Creative Director.
MIDORI is happy to introduce a fun new Collection of Gift Wrap designs that embody the spirit of Halloween and the Fall Season ahead. MIDORI's 2017 Halloween Gift Wrap Collection will enhance the thrill of this season with its fun silhouettes and striking metallic accents. Trick-or-Treat in style this Halloween with MIDORI's 2017 Halloween Gift Wrap Collection!MIDORI's Gift Wrap is available in two 21"x29" sheets per roll.
Full Moon
As the Moon becomes full, and the witches dust off their brooms to fly, Midori's Full Moon Gift Wrap celebrates the enchanted evening of Halloween night.
Pumpkins
As the leaves start to turn color, and the air becomes colder, Midori's Pumpkin Gift Wrap brings a charming festivity to Fall.
For images, samples and more information, please contact the MIDORI Marketing Department at 323.856.1947 or marketing@midoriribbon.com, or visit www.midoriribbon.com.
MIDORI is a quality brand that inspires, enchants and immerses Ribbonistas in the vibrant world of MIDORI with every ribbon and design.
MIDORI's team is driven by its objective to provide quality products and a wonderful experience for customers from beginning to end.
MidoriRibbon.com was created as a virtual destination for all Ribbonistas to get creative and inspired through celebrating special moments in their lives, and memorable projects at hand. This inspiration is the backbone of the MIDORI brand, infusing a fresh mindset into the elegance and distinction that is synonymous with the MIDORI name.
Alya Cernicenco
***@midoriribbon.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Aug 01, 2017