News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
James Patterson & Bill Clinton, Co-Authors of "The President is Missing" in talks with Hollywood
Bill Clinton and Writing Partner James Patterson are Considering TV and Movie Options for their upcoming book
The book is set for publication in June 2018 and plot details are being kept under wraps. However, it has been announced that the book will include, "insider details that only a president can know."
If you are a James Patterson fan you will want to be sure you catch up on all the old Patterson favorites, including Alex Cross, The Women's Murder Club, Bookshots and NYPD Red. This is certain to get you in the mood for the upcoming thriller, "The President is Missing", a thriller soon to be released written by Patterson and Bill Clinton.
To help you make sure you don't miss a single book in your favorite James Patterson series the staff at Ultimate Reading List have put together an E-Book listing James Patterson's novels in the best reading order with short descriptions of each story.
This book is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy the series in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).
Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order. Here's the way to make sure you enjoy the James Patterson's series fiction to it's fullest.
This book in the Ultimate Reading List series has been written is two separate sections. The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.
Made for Kindle Books and stories listed by publication date Each is shown with their numerical place in the series Every book and story includes a short summary
At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the books and stories in that particular James Patterson series. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.
With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any James Patterson fan.
The Ultimate Reading List book for the Alex Cross series is available from Amazon by going to: http://amzn.to/
You can find the Reading Order book for other James Patterson series by searching for Ultimate Reading List in Amazon. Sir Reed A Lot SirReedAlotNow@
Contact
albie berk
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse