 
News By Tag
* James Patterson
* Bill Clinton
* Alex Cross
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726


James Patterson & Bill Clinton, Co-Authors of "The President is Missing" in talks with Hollywood

Bill Clinton and Writing Partner James Patterson are Considering TV and Movie Options for their upcoming book
 
 
James Patterson Best Reading Order
James Patterson Best Reading Order
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* James Patterson
* Bill Clinton
* Alex Cross

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- According to The Hollywood Reporter, author James Patterson and former U.S. President Bill Clinton have been meeting with Hollywood heavyweights the likes of Steven Spielberg, George Clooney, and J.J. Abrams regarding a potential screen adaptation of their upcoming novel, The President is Missing.

The book is set for publication in June 2018 and plot details are being kept under wraps.  However, it has been announced that the book will include, "insider details that only a president can know."

If you are a James Patterson fan you will want to be sure you catch up on all the old Patterson favorites, including Alex Cross, The Women's Murder Club, Bookshots and NYPD Red.  This is certain to get you in the mood for the upcoming thriller, "The President is Missing", a thriller soon to be released written by Patterson and Bill Clinton.

To help you make sure you don't miss a single book in your favorite James Patterson series the staff at Ultimate Reading List have put together an E-Book listing James Patterson's novels in the best reading order with short descriptions of each story.

This book is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy the series in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).

Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order.  Here's the way to make sure you enjoy the James Patterson's series fiction to it's fullest.

This book in the Ultimate Reading List series has been written is two separate sections.  The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.

Made for Kindle Books and stories listed by publication date Each is shown with their numerical place in the series Every book and story includes a short summary

At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the books and stories in that particular James Patterson series. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.

With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any James Patterson fan.
The Ultimate Reading List book for the Alex Cross series is available from Amazon by going to: http://amzn.to/2uScWNE
You can find the Reading Order book for other James Patterson series by searching for Ultimate Reading List in Amazon.  Sir Reed A Lot SirReedAlotNow@gmail.com UltimateReadingList

Contact
albie berk
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Ultimate Reading List
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:James Patterson, Bill Clinton, Alex Cross
Industry:Books
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ultimate Reading Lists News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share