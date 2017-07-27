News By Tag
Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland Raises more than $90,000 Golfing for a Cure
More than 150 Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland financial advisors, staff, clients and volunteers gathered together at Cantigny Golf Club in Wheaton to support the fight against childhood cancer.
This year's event raised a record $90,000 of charitable proceeds. Several area businesses such as Millbrook Properties, M&M Bank, APPS Portamedic, and the Law Office of Michael G. May, among many others, sponsored the event and contributed donations. Their generosity helped make this summer's golf outing such a success.
Staff volunteers & family members hosted pop-up lemonade stands throughout the golf course in support of the non-profit charity. Inside the golf house silent auctions, live auctions, and raffles were running throughout the day.
"Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland is so proud to see our teams rally behind such a noble cause." Ryan Kramer, managing partner in Downers Grove, shared of the team's effort. "The impressive results of this year's event is a testament to their passion for giving back to the communities in which we serve."
Jay Scott, Co-Director of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation
