August 2017
Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland Raises more than $90,000 Golfing for a Cure

More than 150 Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland financial advisors, staff, clients and volunteers gathered together at Cantigny Golf Club in Wheaton to support the fight against childhood cancer.
 
 
CHICAGO - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Eight Northwestern Mutual Area offices partnered together on July 11th, 2017 at Cantigny Golf Club in Wheaton, IL to host the third annual Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Golf Outing, an event focused on raising awareness and financial support for childhood cancer research.

This year's event raised a record $90,000 of charitable proceeds. Several area businesses such as Millbrook Properties, M&M Bank, APPS Portamedic, and the Law Office of Michael G. May, among many others, sponsored the event and contributed donations.  Their generosity helped make this summer's golf outing such a success.

Staff volunteers & family members hosted pop-up lemonade stands throughout the golf course in support of the non-profit charity. Inside the golf house silent auctions, live auctions, and raffles were running throughout the day.

"Northwestern Mutual Chicagoland is so proud to see our teams rally behind such a noble cause." Ryan Kramer, managing partner in Downers Grove, shared of the team's effort. "The impressive results of this year's event is a testament to their passion for giving back to the communities in which we serve."

Jay Scott, Co-Director of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (https://www.alexslemonade.org/), and father to Alex Scott, inspiration for the non-profit organization, came to thank those who supported the event.  The Northwestern Mutual Chicago Area locations that participated in this event include Chicago's River North neighborhood (http://rivernorth.nm.com/), Downers Grove (http://chicagoland.nm.com/), Elgin (http://elgin.nm.com/), Lombard (http://lombard.nm.com/), Naperville (http://naperville.nm.com/), Schaumburg (http://schaumburg.nm.com/), Skokie (http://chicago-northshore.nm.com/) and Vernon Hills (http://vernonhills.nm.com/).

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 97 on the 2017 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).
