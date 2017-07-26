Kansas City-Based Web Firm Launches Shopify Theme for E-Commerce Stores with Large Product Catalogs

Contact

-- Trailblaze Media—a Shopify partnered web design, development, and marketing firm—was inducted into the Shopify theme store a week ago with their submission, "Loft." Jim Rothfork, Trailblaze Media's founder, believes their theme fills a gap in Shopify's catalog of approved themes."In the past two years, we've designed, built, and launched hundreds of Shopify stores for clients," said Rothfork. "While most [clients] found a theme that fits their needs, we noticed stores with huge product collections often required heavy theme modifications before their store functioned in their vision. We created Loft to address the needs of these merchants."In addition to huge collections, Loft was built to be promotion-focused. Reminiscent of interstitial ad placements found in social media, Loft gives store owners on-site "promotion tiles" that aid in reinforcing a brand's message or displaying a call-to-action in multiple locations throughout the store.Regarding Loft's use cases, Rothfork said, "Our theme launched with three presets: Nashville, Kansas City, and Lawrence. These presets are meant to showcase how different e-commerce stores can take advantage of Loft's promotion tiles and overall flexibility. We're already seeing some great examples of it in the wild."According to Shopify, its platform grew by 134,032 merchants between 2015 and 2016. By the end of 2016, Shopify boasted 377,500 merchants overall. "Launching Loft is a great opportunity for Trailblaze Media," said Rothfork. "We believe many existing and new Shopify stores will benefit from its features." Shopify merchants are invited to view the Loft demo in Shopify's theme store or Trailblaze Media's demo store.Trailblaze Media is a Kansas City-based Shopify Partner and theme developer that designs, develops, and markets e-commerce stores for Shopify merchants.