United Premier Soccer League Announces Lynn United as Northeast Conference Expansion Team
Lynn, Mass.-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2018 Spring Season
Based in Lynn, Mass., Lynn United will begin UPSL play in the Northeast Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We're excited to expand into the Massachusetts market with Lynn United. The ownership is top notch and has proven to be committed to the process of building the game in their community. With such a talent-rich player environment we're certain Lynn United will continue to thrive. We wish Lynn United the best of luck as it prepares for the 2018 Spring Season."
Lynn United is owned Osbaldo Moreno, a former Columbian youth national team selection and multi-continent professional and Pro Development player.
Moreno played Pro Development soccer in the United States and has more than 20 years of coaching experience.
Eric Moreno is Lynn United's Director of Player Recruitment. Moreno, 26, played NCAA soccer at Salem State University and is currently a physical therapy specialist in Lynn.
Lynn United Director of Player Recruitment Eric Moreno said, "We're looking for something bigger and the UPSL looks like the right fit. We want to build something big in the Lynn community. We know what it takes to run a successful organization, so we feel like we have the right formula and this is a good opportunity. This is good for everyone around here."
Alberto Lozano is the team's Head Coach. Lozano is a well-known teacher and coach in Lynn and was the first to bring a state title to the Lynn Youth Soccer Program with his U18s. Chris Alpuche, 26, is the club's Operation Manager.
United Premier Soccer League Northeast Conference Manager Paul Lapointe said, "I am thrilled to have Eric Moreno and Lynn United be the first team to join the UPSL out of Massachusetts. Within this level, Lynn United has sustained to become one of the top teams in the region. It is a big decision to move your team to higher level and Lynn United welcomes the challenge that the UPSL offers."
Lynn United made a successful Pro Development debut, finishing with 15 points from its first eight games.
"We've left all regional leagues and fully committed to the UPSL and playing in a national league," Eric Moreno said. "We were looking for a national league and the UPSL is where it's at right now."
The team will play its UPSL games at Manning Stadium (76 Locust St., Lynn, MA 01904) in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Lynn United
Lynn United is an American Soccer club currently based in Lynn, Mass., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Lynn United will begin play in the UPSL's Northeast Conference.
Founded in 2015, Lynn United can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Eric Moreno
Contact: www.facebook.com/
Email: emoreno1991@
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
