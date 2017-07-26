 
News By Tag
* BrainyBatch
* Unified Admission Interface
* Indian Students
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726


New Ecosystem Launches; "Brainybatch" for Indian Students and Parents

Helps Find Playschools, Schools, Colleges, Universities, and Coaching Centers Based on Interest and Location Preferences
 
 
Brainybatch_with_Mission_Statement
Brainybatch_with_Mission_Statement
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
BrainyBatch
Unified Admission Interface
Indian Students

Industry:
Education

Location:
New Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
Companies

NEW DELHI, India - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian consumers are now being rewarded by the new ecosystem for student and parents called "Brainybatch".  Brainybatch is an internet resource that helps people find playschools, academic schools, colleges and universities, as well as coaching centers, based on interest and location. The Brainybatch vision is to increase the literacy rate of India 10% by 2021", while the Company mission is to "Make education relevant, accessible and affordable".

The new Brainybatch web portal located at www.brainybatch.com is a vital hub with a centralized admission application all in one place. This allows students and parents to not have to go through the hassle of filling multiple admission applications, physically or even digitally, to gain admissions.

Rohit Dhar is the CEO and founder of the Company. He created Brainybatch with the idea of making education relevant, accessible and affordable across India. His leading is helping grow the presence of institutions using data & technology on mobile as well as providing students with a unique "UAI" also referred to as a "Unified Admission Interface". This UAI minimizes customer pain, by offering consolidated single online admission application forms across multiple institutions across web & mobile.

Recently, the HRD minister of India, Mr .Prakash Javadekar met with the founder Rohit Dhar and stated; "I am very impressed with all that Brainybatch has to offer parents and students. With over 67,000 educational institutions listed on the platform, the amount of time saved for every searching individual is immense."

Every month over 20,000 students arrive at Brainybatch platform and conduct search which grows up to 70,000 students during admission time since the Company inception in 2013.

Learn more by visiting: http://www.brainybatch.com

Watch the Youtube video story of Brainybatch: https://youtu.be/qBuN5DtLNLk



Media Contact:

support@brainybatch.com

Ph: +91-9611102083

Contact
BrainyBatch
***@brainybatch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@brainybatch.com
Tags:BrainyBatch, Unified Admission Interface, Indian Students
Industry:Education
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NorCal Press PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share