News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Ecosystem Launches; "Brainybatch" for Indian Students and Parents
Helps Find Playschools, Schools, Colleges, Universities, and Coaching Centers Based on Interest and Location Preferences
The new Brainybatch web portal located at www.brainybatch.com is a vital hub with a centralized admission application all in one place. This allows students and parents to not have to go through the hassle of filling multiple admission applications, physically or even digitally, to gain admissions.
Rohit Dhar is the CEO and founder of the Company. He created Brainybatch with the idea of making education relevant, accessible and affordable across India. His leading is helping grow the presence of institutions using data & technology on mobile as well as providing students with a unique "UAI" also referred to as a "Unified Admission Interface". This UAI minimizes customer pain, by offering consolidated single online admission application forms across multiple institutions across web & mobile.
Recently, the HRD minister of India, Mr .Prakash Javadekar met with the founder Rohit Dhar and stated; "I am very impressed with all that Brainybatch has to offer parents and students. With over 67,000 educational institutions listed on the platform, the amount of time saved for every searching individual is immense."
Every month over 20,000 students arrive at Brainybatch platform and conduct search which grows up to 70,000 students during admission time since the Company inception in 2013.
Learn more by visiting: http://www.brainybatch.com
Watch the Youtube video story of Brainybatch:
Media Contact:
support@brainybatch.com
Ph: +91-9611102083
Contact
BrainyBatch
***@brainybatch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse