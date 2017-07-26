Country(s)
SNK RB-5M Bridge Mill Boosts Robinson Metal's Machining Efficiency
Robinson Metal, Inc. has made a major equipment investment to enhance production capabilities with the purchase of a new SNK RB-5M bridge mill. The five-speed, multi-center machine increases the company's capacity to produce precision parts for a wide range of industrial customers.
"The SNK RB-5M bridge mill enhances our efficiency by combining a large work envelope with right angle head, resulting in reduced set-ups for high-precision, high-output machining," said Jamie Tilkens, Robinson Fabrication & Machine's division manager. "Its automatic tool changer comes with 60-tool storage capacity and can be used in both vertical spindle and angular attachment settings."
Robinson Metal's Fab & Machine division is an industry leader in the production of individual parts through full turn-key projects, with expertise at every step of the production process from engineering and reverse-engineering through production, assembly and factory acceptance testing.
SNK RB-5M Bridge Mill's Benefits
The SNK RB-5M Bridge Mill's five-face machining software facilitates operations with features such as automated coordinate conversion, fully automated sorting for Z-W axis, and a wealth of interactive machining pattern software. Its high-precision machining capabilities leverage the features of its round column, and its design makes it possible to machine pieces with steps and challenging shapes.
"This machine is another example of our commitment to quality while expanding our ability to produce parts ranging from simple to complex for customers across the United States," Tilkens said. The machine is currently being installed and will be operational early fall.
About Robinson Metal, Inc.
Robinson Metal operates out of a custom-designed, 185,000-square-
