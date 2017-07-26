 
News By Tag
* Board
* Nonprofit
* Youth
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726

Youth Gain Real Board Experience

Metro area teens advise a real bank for kids plus a nonprofit
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Board
Nonprofit
Youth

Industry:
Education

Location:
Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
Executives

DENVER - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Young Americans Center for Financial Education, a Denver-based non-profit that develops the financial literacy of youth, announced the names of 20 young adults who will serve on its Youth Advisory Board this school year. Board Members have the opportunity to learn "hands-on" about banking, business and the role of nonprofits in a community while providing valuable advice and insight to Young Americans Bank, the world's only bank for young people, and its accompanying youth financial education programs.

The teens weigh in on strategies and marketing.  Plus, they receive training and experience in how to serve on a board, on media relations and on philanthropy.  One of the highlights of their board service is choosing the real charities for the Donation Station at the Center's flagship Young AmeriTowne program, where 26,000 5th graders run their own town for a day each year.  Board members research Colorado non-profits and pick the six that they feel provide the most meaningful impact on the community.

"Young Americans has benefitted from a youth perspective provided by Youth Advisory Board since our founding in 1987," says Richard E. Martinez, Jr., President and CEO of Young Americans.  "It is important that our management team and adult Board of Directors hear from young people, since this is the main audience of our organization."

Selected through a competitive application and interview process, the 2017/2018 Youth Advisory Board members are:

Andrew Hageman, Co-Chair, 11th Grade, George Washington High School

Jazmin Peña, Co-Chair, 12th Grade, Rangeview High School

Jack Allshouse, 9th Grade, South High School

Grant Amann, 12th Grade, Regis Jesuit High School

Griffin Borg, 10th Grade, DSST/Byers High School

Aiden Cermak, 9th Grade, Highlands Ranch High School

Hunter Gehl, 11th Grade, East High School

Fiona Goe, 10th Grade, East High School

Abby Harder, 12th Grade, East High School

Marie McHugh, 11th Grade, Colorado Academy

Lauren Murray, 12th Grade, Kent Denver School

Katelyn Osborne, 9th Grade, DSST/Byers High School

Elzia Sekou, 12th Grade, Lakewood High School

Jaylah Monique Short, 9th Grade, Overland High School

Neal Sklar, 12th Grade, Cherry Creek High School

Andrew Tokar, 11th Grade, Cherry Creek High School

Kelly Trang, 12th Grade, George Washington High School

Johnny Vezzani, 10th Grade, DSST/Byers High School

Dana Weiss, 10th Grade, Rock Canyon High School

Quentin Wolfe, 10th Grade, East High School

Young Americans Center for Financial Education is a nonprofit organization committed to developing the financial literacy of young people, up to age 22, through real life experiences and hands-on programs.

The Center fulfills its mission by offering programs that complement and reinforce each other to build life skills, work skills and financial self-sufficiency. These include Young AmeriTowne, International Towne, YouthBiz, free Money Matters classes, summer camps and more. In addition, Young Americans Center houses the only real bank in the world for young people, Young Americans Bank, which shares the same educational mission of teaching children to be financially responsible. Since 1987, more than 700,000 youth have participated in the programs or bank. For more information on the Young Americans Center for Financial Education, visit www.yacenter.org.

Contact
Janet Redwine
Communications Director
***@yacenter.org
End
Source:
Email:***@yacenter.org Email Verified
Tags:Board, Nonprofit, Youth
Industry:Education
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Young Americans Center for Financial Education PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share