Youth Gain Real Board Experience
Metro area teens advise a real bank for kids plus a nonprofit
The teens weigh in on strategies and marketing. Plus, they receive training and experience in how to serve on a board, on media relations and on philanthropy. One of the highlights of their board service is choosing the real charities for the Donation Station at the Center's flagship Young AmeriTowne program, where 26,000 5th graders run their own town for a day each year. Board members research Colorado non-profits and pick the six that they feel provide the most meaningful impact on the community.
"Young Americans has benefitted from a youth perspective provided by Youth Advisory Board since our founding in 1987," says Richard E. Martinez, Jr., President and CEO of Young Americans. "It is important that our management team and adult Board of Directors hear from young people, since this is the main audience of our organization."
Selected through a competitive application and interview process, the 2017/2018 Youth Advisory Board members are:
Andrew Hageman, Co-Chair, 11th Grade, George Washington High School
Jazmin Peña, Co-Chair, 12th Grade, Rangeview High School
Jack Allshouse, 9th Grade, South High School
Grant Amann, 12th Grade, Regis Jesuit High School
Griffin Borg, 10th Grade, DSST/Byers High School
Aiden Cermak, 9th Grade, Highlands Ranch High School
Hunter Gehl, 11th Grade, East High School
Fiona Goe, 10th Grade, East High School
Abby Harder, 12th Grade, East High School
Marie McHugh, 11th Grade, Colorado Academy
Lauren Murray, 12th Grade, Kent Denver School
Katelyn Osborne, 9th Grade, DSST/Byers High School
Elzia Sekou, 12th Grade, Lakewood High School
Jaylah Monique Short, 9th Grade, Overland High School
Neal Sklar, 12th Grade, Cherry Creek High School
Andrew Tokar, 11th Grade, Cherry Creek High School
Kelly Trang, 12th Grade, George Washington High School
Johnny Vezzani, 10th Grade, DSST/Byers High School
Dana Weiss, 10th Grade, Rock Canyon High School
Quentin Wolfe, 10th Grade, East High School
Young Americans Center for Financial Education is a nonprofit organization committed to developing the financial literacy of young people, up to age 22, through real life experiences and hands-on programs.
The Center fulfills its mission by offering programs that complement and reinforce each other to build life skills, work skills and financial self-sufficiency. These include Young AmeriTowne, International Towne, YouthBiz, free Money Matters classes, summer camps and more. In addition, Young Americans Center houses the only real bank in the world for young people, Young Americans Bank, which shares the same educational mission of teaching children to be financially responsible. Since 1987, more than 700,000 youth have participated in the programs or bank. For more information on the Young Americans Center for Financial Education, visit www.yacenter.org.
Janet Redwine
Communications Director
***@yacenter.org
