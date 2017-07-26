Country(s)
Industry News
Crystal Awards Create a Special Touch of Class
Crystal awards add a touch of elegance, unlike many of their wood-based counterparts, particularly when paired with custom medals to create a truly special keepsake for a job well done. Medalcraft Mint, a leader in the creation of crystal awards and custom medals, works with customers to create premium products worthy of representing their organization.
Medalcraft Mint, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, offers four primary designs of crystal awards. The awards are precision-etched by the company's highly trained artists to create lasting quality.
"Our in-house design, art and manufacturing capabilities provide a single source of expertise for customers looking to present awards that are a step up from the norm," said Jerry Moran, owner and chief executive officer of Medalcraft Mint. "This allows us to maintain the exceptional quality control standards our customers have come to expect."
Crystal Awards Send a Message
Medalcraft Mint's crystal awards collection includes four designs ranging from free-standing desk models to a crystal plaque that can stand on its own or mount to a wall.
"We designed these elegant awards to showcase a standard of excellence that many of our customers desire for special occasions," Moran said. "We have found that the combination of crystal awards and custom medals is tough to top for the effectiveness of its message."
The design and production of custom medals is a Medalcraft Mint specialty, as the company has won more awards for superior metal striking over the past three decades than any company in the industry.
A History of Quality
Medalcraft Mint has been a Wisconsin-based company since its founding in 1948. The company produces a wide selection of challenge coins, badges, recognition awards for employees and other commemoratives in its 32,000-square-
For more information about Medalcraft Mint's products or to request a quote, please go to http://medalcraftusa.com/
View original post on crystal awards here.
Media Contact
Medalcraft Mint
888-940-1776
info-usa@medalcraft.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse