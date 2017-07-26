Country(s)
Results Physiotherapy To Open Sixth San Antonio Clinic
New Alamo Heights Location Offers Patients More Access to Physical Therapists Trained in Best-in-Class Pain Treatment and Recovery.
SAN ANTONIO - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Results Physiotherapy, one of the country's leaders in helping people live without pain, opened its sixth clinic in greater San Antonio on Monday, July 31. The new location, in Alamo Heights, is in Suite 107 in the Shops at Lincoln Heights, 999 East Basse Rd.
Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Results features therapists who have been trained to treat more than 100 musculoskeletal conditions, from sports injuries to post-surgical rehabilitation to TMJ and vertigo. By focusing on manual therapy techniques and individually-
Sydney R. Moore, PT, DPT, will be Director of the new clinic. She holds a bachelor's degree from Morehead State University and received a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Kentucky in 2015.
"I'm really excited about the possibilities for this clinic," Moore said. "We're close to Ft. Sam, convenient for people who work downtown, and right by several beautiful established neighborhoods."
She added, "We're also literally down the street from everything at The Quarry. The sheer number of people who travel through this area will make our clinic a convenient option."
Results' therapists use an innovative, hands-on approach, which studies show generates faster pain relief and longer-lasting recovery. They go beyond exercise-only treatments to help patients understand why they're in pain and how to stay healthy after their treatment is finished.
These advanced techniques pay off, as Results Physiotherapy is ranked in the top 10 percent industry-wide for patient outcomes, as measured by Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc., an independent organization that measures outcomes and patients satisfaction.
"San Antonio is a bustling, booming city," said Tony Ueber, President and CEO of Results Physiotherapy. "The energy of the city is matched only by the energy of the people who live here.
"We're opening so many clinics in the metro area not only because we're being so well received, but because we want our unique approach to eliminating pain to benefit as many people as possible."
The in-clinic experience is one of the things that sets Results apart from other providers. Patients see a Physical Therapist at every visit, unlike some providers, which allow lesser trained employees to see patients. And all Results therapists receive continuing education that is four times the industry standard.
"We offer a level of engagement other healthcare professionals either don't have the time or the expertise to provide," said Ueber. "And our patients love it."
With more than 125 clinics currently operating in the Southeast, Results plans to continue expanding across Texas and the Southwest in the months and years ahead.
For more information on Results Physiotherapy or the Alamo Heights clinic, please visit www.ResultsPT.com.
About Results Physiotherapy
Results Physiotherapy offers world-class physical therapy, a ground-breaking advance over the old exercise-only treatments. International studies prove our hands-on approach yields faster pain relief and more lasting recovery.
Our licensed therapists are trained in the newest, evidence-based techniques from around the world, combining the best of traditional physical therapy with expert hands-on release of muscle and joint tension. Not only does our therapy bring better results, it also just feels better
.
