Annual Checkups Can Minimize Air Conditioner Repair in Green Bay

Air conditioner repair in Green Bay, Wisconsin, may sound as rare as needing a furnace in the Sunbelt, but there are a few months every year in which temperatures and humidity conspire to transform the frozen tundra into a sweltering sauna. Having an air conditioner on the fritz those days is a sure bet to produce a cranky family or workforce.



Healthy Home Heating & Cooling, an established leader in the sale and service of comfort systems in northeastern Wisconsin, offers regularly scheduled maintenance as well as emergency air conditioner repair services within a 60-mile radius of Green Bay.



"It is common for Wisconsin residents to take their air conditioning system for granted because it does not get as much use as their heating system," says Russ Van Den Elzen, owner of Healthy Home Heating & Cooling. "However, the outside environment can wreak havoc on air conditioners and actually require more attention than most people think."



Assessments and Air Conditioner Repair in Green Bay

In addition to emergency air conditioner repair service, Healthy Home offers a comprehensive review of existing systems. The company's highly trained technicians make education a major part of every visit so customers are able to make informed decisions.



Healthy Home's Peace of Mind Program was designed to prevent emergencies and minimize repair costs. The preventive maintenance subscription program features two annual on-site checkups to ensure indoor and outdoor units are in good working condition.



"The Peace of Mind Program is like having insurance for your heating and cooling systems," Van Den Elzen explains. "Preventing breakdowns and the need for emergency repairs is the major benefit of the program, along with a 20 percent discount on any repairs we have to make."



Healthy Home Heating & Cooling is a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based provider of residential and commercial heating, cooling and air quality systems and service. The company provides sales and emergency repair service within a 60-mile radius of Green Bay, Wisconsin, as well as a preventive maintenance subscription program designed to prevent breakdowns and major repairs.



