The Scientology Information Center to host Its next Old-Time Radio Show Theater Reading this August

-- The L. Ron Hubbard Golden Age Theater will perform their next theatrical reading presentation, "The Magic Quirt," on August 26th at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater. Written by L. Ron Hubbard, the story was originally published in 1948 in The Rio Kid Western Magazine.In this story, a western-comedy, "Old Larimee," the bumbling cook for the Lazy G Ranch, accidentally manages to save an Aztec family from bandits. As a token of their gratitude they give him The Magic Quirt—a horsewhip that he's told will turn him into a new man. The transformation is indeed magical.Suddenly Laramie is performing feats of ingenuity and courage that would make even the Lone Ranger proud. But magic is a funny thing—and as Laramie's about to discover, it's not always what it seems."This is a great event for all ages," said Amber Skjelset, Information Center Manager. "L. Ron Hubbard was a master storyteller and it is fantastic to see his stories brought to life."There is no cost to attend and light refreshments are served.To reserve seats or to learn more about the event, contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theater, a volunteer group founded in 2011, delivers classic radio theatre performances of fiction short stories written by Hubbard in the 1930s and '40s.To date, they have performed to tens of thousands. While most of their performances have been in Florida; they have also performed in Maine, Columbia University in NYC and to the Boys & Girls Club in Harlingen, TX.The Scientology Information Center:The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos.The Center is open to all provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.For more information please www.scientology-fso.org.Photo Caption: The L. Ron Hubbard Golden Age Theatre performing the pulp fiction story, "They Killed Him Dead" on May 20th at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater to a packed house.