Celebrate National Watermelon Day With Specials Around Philadelphia

Watermelon Mint and Feta Salad from P'unk Burger

-- Aversa PR clients celebrate National Watermelon Day on Thursday, August 3, 2017 with all day food and drink specials in Old City District, East Passyunk, South Street and Center City. Celebrate one of the summer's most popular season flavors with everything from light salads, to sweet and salty combinations, to refreshing cocktails, to beer infused with watermelon.1823 East Passyunkhttp://punkburger.com/215-468-PUNK (7865)East Passyunk Avenue's organic burger, fry and shake hotspot celebrates National Watermelon Day with their August special salad. Normally priced $9, enjoy the Watermelon Mint and Feta salad for only $5. Features spring mix with diced fresh watermelon, chopped mint, cucumber, feta cheese finished with lime juice and extra virgin olive oil.243 Chestnut Streethttps://thelittlelionphilly.com/(267) 273-0688The Little Lion brings back its seasonal summer favorite perfect for sipping during those boozy brunches or during Old City Eats weekly happy hour in Old City District. The Watermelon Margarita features fresh watermelon, tequila and fresh squeezed lime. Available on special all day for $5.00.1508 South Street(267) 455-0647The Cambridge on South Street debuts a brand menu in time for late summer and early fall - including the Waterloo featuring Plymouth Gin, Campari, Lemon Juice and Fresh Watermelon. Perfect to sip during happy hour, brunch or enjoy in the beautiful back courtyard patio. Available on special for $5.00.1500 Locust St(267) 761-5582For those who like their watermelon with a little kick, Cinder Copper & Lace is tapping a line of Une Annee Le Seul XVII. This blonde sour beer brewed with watermelon and pineapple then stainless steel aged. Available on special for $5.00.2400 S. 19th (Ritner)http://taproomon19th.com/(267) 687-7817Taproom on 19th celebrates National Watermelon Day with the Watermelon Bleu Cheese Salad with fresh watermelon, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion and toasted pecans. They say that salt on the melon makes it ever so sweeter, and this is the perfect sweet-salty combination for late summer. Available all weekend this week but $2.00 off on National Watermelon Day.200 South Streetwww.bridgetfoys.com(215) 922-1813Bridget Foy's celebrates summer with the return of the Watermelon Mint Collins. This seasonal twist on the standard Tom Collins is made with a Vodka or gin base, juicy watermelon, mint and lemon topped with club soda. Kick one back while enjoying the view from the porch of Headhouse Square. Available on special for $5.00.738 S 11th Sthttp://www.hawthornecafe.com/(215) 627-3012This Bella Vista beer cafe is serving cans of Hell or High Watermelon Wheat beer all day. Made with fresh watermelon, this classic American wheat beer is the perfect summer beverage. Only $2.00 per can on special during National Watermelon Day.