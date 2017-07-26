 
Celebrate National Watermelon Day With Specials Around Philadelphia

 
 
Watermelon Mint and Feta Salad from P'unk Burger
Watermelon Mint and Feta Salad from P'unk Burger
 
PHILADELPHIA - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Aversa PR clients celebrate National Watermelon Day on Thursday, August 3, 2017 with all day food and drink specials in Old City District, East Passyunk, South Street and Center City. Celebrate one of the summer's most popular season flavors with everything from light salads, to sweet and salty combinations, to refreshing cocktails, to beer infused with watermelon.

1) P'unk Burger

1823 East Passyunk

http://punkburger.com/

215-468-PUNK (7865)

East Passyunk Avenue's organic burger, fry and shake hotspot celebrates National Watermelon Day with their August special salad. Normally priced $9, enjoy the Watermelon Mint and Feta salad for only $5. Features spring mix with diced fresh watermelon, chopped mint, cucumber, feta cheese finished with lime juice and extra virgin olive oil.

2) The Little Lion

243 Chestnut Street

https://thelittlelionphilly.com/

(267) 273-0688

The Little Lion brings back its seasonal summer favorite perfect for sipping during those boozy brunches or during Old City Eats weekly happy hour in Old City District. The Watermelon Margarita features fresh watermelon, tequila and fresh squeezed lime. Available on special all day for $5.00.

3) The Cambridge

1508 South Street

http://www.cambridgeonsouth.com/

(267) 455-0647

The Cambridge on South Street debuts a brand menu in time for late summer and early fall - including the Waterloo featuring Plymouth Gin, Campari, Lemon Juice and Fresh Watermelon. Perfect to sip during happy hour, brunch or enjoy in the beautiful back courtyard patio. Available on special for $5.00.

4) Cinder Copper & Lace

1500 Locust St

https://www.facebook.com/cindercopperlace/

(267) 761-5582

For those who like their watermelon with a little kick, Cinder Copper & Lace is tapping a line of Une Annee Le Seul XVII. This blonde sour beer brewed with watermelon and pineapple then stainless steel aged. Available on special for $5.00.

5) Taproom on 19th

2400 S. 19th (Ritner)

http://taproomon19th.com/

(267) 687-7817

Taproom on 19th celebrates National Watermelon Day with the Watermelon Bleu Cheese Salad with fresh watermelon, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion and toasted pecans. They say that salt on the melon makes it ever so sweeter, and this is the perfect sweet-salty combination for late summer. Available all weekend this week but $2.00 off on National Watermelon Day.

6) Bridget Foy's

200 South Street

www.bridgetfoys.com

(215) 922-1813

Bridget Foy's celebrates summer with the return of the Watermelon Mint Collins. This seasonal twist on the standard Tom Collins is made with a Vodka or gin base, juicy watermelon, mint and lemon topped with club soda. Kick one back while enjoying the view from the porch of Headhouse Square. Available on special for $5.00.

7) Hawthorne's Cafe

738 S 11th St

http://www.hawthornecafe.com/

(215) 627-3012

This Bella Vista beer cafe is serving cans of Hell or High Watermelon Wheat beer all day. Made with fresh watermelon, this classic American wheat beer is the perfect summer beverage. Only $2.00 per can on special during National Watermelon Day.
Aversa PR
Email:***@aversapr.com Email Verified
