August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726


Innovative mobile ordering app ClickDishes launches new feature 'Grab&Go +'

Grab&Go+ (Plus) a unique, patent-pending feature making ordering food more social
 
 
Grab&Go +
Grab&Go +
 
CALGARY, Alberta - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- ClickDishes, the social foodie app and mobile platform enabling all restaurants to offer Starbucks-esque mobile ordering, has launched a new feature: 'Grab&Go +' (Plus).

'Grab&Go +' is an invitation function that allows consumers to invite friends to place an order with them when they are mobile ordering via the app. This unique, patent-pending feature not only allows the consumers to "do a favor" for their friends (or colleagues), it also brings incremental sales to ClickDishes' restaurant partners.

How does 'Grab&Go +' work? The invitation function for 'Grab&Go +' can be activated at any time during the ordering process. When the initial customer, or "host", decides to order or has already placed his/her own order at a restaurant, they can send out a notification to contacts through a text message sent via the app or through an in-app push notification letting them know that they can order from the same place, and that the "host" is able to pick it up when they pick up their order. If the invitation is accepted by the invitee(s)/"guest(s)", the "guest" can then place their own order at the same restaurant and pay for it via the link that is sent to them. The new orders will be added to the same take out bag as the original order.

When the "host" arrives at the restaurant, they will not only pick up their own food, they also become a food delivery person as they also pick up their friends' orders to bring to them. Since the orders are all placed and paid for separately, the initial customer will not need to collect payment from the invitee(s). "'Grab&Go +' is the ultimate delivery system that no other food service companies can compete with," said Alec Wang, CEO of ClickDishes. "With our 'Grab&Go +' feature, users become the delivery person, which can eliminate hassles like getting questioned by security or having to go to the reception desk to get your meal."

'Grab&Go +' is currently enabled on the ClickDishes app (see image), however, subsequent app updates will include updating the app's UX to better highlight the new feature. Here is a video that shows how it works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovQrOGX94SI



The ClickDishes app can be found in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. To find out more about ClickDishes, please visit www.clickdishes.com.

- ends -

Contact:
Meghan Somers
meghan at theagencyinc dot ca
+1 587 899 0615

About ClickDishes Inc.:
A modern way to eat, A new lifestyle to explore, ClickDishes is a mobile app and platform that partners with local restaurants to enable their consumers to order via a mobile app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine in eating, and payment services.

www.ClickDishes.com  |  @ClickDishes (https://twitter.com/clickdishes)  |  facebook.com/ClickDishes  |  Instagram @clickdishes (https://www.instagram.com/clickdishes/)

ClickDishes
***@theagencyinc.ca
Click to Share