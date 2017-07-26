 
Advanced Test Equipment Rentals Hosts 2nd Annual San Diego Test Equipment Symposium

 
 
SAN DIEGO - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- For the second year in a row, Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC) will host the San Diego Test Equipment Symposium (SDTES). Even in its short running, this event has become known as the premiere showcase for test equipment that spans a variety of industries, providing attendees and exhibitors a chance to network, experience demos, and join expert panels.

On Tuesday, October 24th, attendees and presenters from San Diego and beyond will gather at the ATEC campus to learn about the latest equipment innovations in aerospace, defense, government, medical, energy, material science, electrical, EMC, and other industries. Attendees come to get a first glimpse at new technology, and have the rare opportunity to network face-to-face with the very manufacturers who design and build the equipment they use daily. Exhibitors will be able to demo new products and connect with a targeted market of niche, highly engaged prospects.

In its sophomore production, the SDTES is anticipated to have more exhibitors, presenters, educational dialogues and networking opportunities. Leading manufacturers of test equipment will showcase the latest in power supplies, cable certifiers, amplifiers, antenna alignment tools, oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, relay testers, thermal cameras, OTDRs, particle counters, cable fault locaters, transient generators, loads, power meters, ESD guns, ground testers, and much more. A back-to-back speaker series of talks given by experts in varying industries will take place throughout the day for attendees to enjoy. Prizes, complimentary lunch, and other perks will be featured.

"We were pleased with the turnout and quality of demos at our inaugural event, and are eager to showcase what's in store this year," said Richard Russo, marketing manager at ATEC. Though it's not for another couple of months, the 2017 SDTES has already generated buzz amongst the diverse test equipment industries. "We've already had prominent manufacturers sign up as exhibitors to demo some of their latest equipment. There's still time for other vendors to sign up to present, but I'd suggest they do it soon, before spots fill up."

To learn more about the 2017 San Diego Test Equipment Symposium, please visit www.atecorp.com/special-pages/sdtes. For questions on how to become a speaker or other inquiries, please contact Gilbert Aquino at gaquino@atecorp.com.

About Advanced Test Equipment Rentals
Since 1981, Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC), a leading high tech equipment rental company provides short and long-term rental solutions of testing, analysis, inspection, measurement, monitoring, simulation, powering, certifying, and commissioning equipment to the aerospace, automotive, biomedical, communications, consumer electronics, defense, environmental, engineering, marine, power grid, transportation, and compliance testing companies. ATEC is ISO-9001 certified, and ISO 17025 Accredited in calibration. Visit ATEC at www.atecorp.com.

Advanced Test Equipment Rentals
