New Research on Chiropractic & Seizures
Recent research reporting on improvement in a 20 year old young man undergoing chiropractic care reveals that chiropractic could play an important role in managing brain related neurological disorders such as seizures and epilepsy.
"Research is revealing that there is a relationship between abnormalities in the spine, the nervous system and the brain" stated Dr. Matthew McCoy, a chiropractor, public health researcher and editor of the journal that published the study. "Basic science research shows that the proper development and function of the brain relies on proper structure and movement of the spine from an early age."
Research has shown not only that the developing brain relies on normal structural integrity and joint movement, but that complex neurochemical communication and pathways involved in helping humans to adapt to their environment and even to "feel good" are tied into spinal biomechanics and their related neurological pathways.
"It makes perfect sense when you think about it" stated Dr. McCoy. "The brain constantly needs and wants to know where our body is in space. If there is interference with the neurological communication between the spine and the brain all sorts of malfunctions can occur."
Researchers studying the connection between chiropractic and neurological disorders believe that these types of functional disorders have their root in abnormal spinal development.
"There are very important functional relationships between the spine and the brain that if disturbed can result in a host of problems with how the brain functions" remarked Dr. McCoy. According to McCoy "The nervous systems need the constant stimulation of movement in order to develop and function properly. Abnormal position or movement of the spinal vertebra can develop and this can lead to nerve interference. It is this interference, called vertebral subluxations, that chiropractors correct."
The young man reported on in the study presented to the chiropractor after suffering with seizures for 10 months. Patient was hospitalized three times and underwent numerous exams, including MRI, EEG, blood work and lumbar puncture and discharged with no definitive diagnosis. The patient was on Vimpat, Celexa and Prednisone. He had been having episodes of seizures, anger and aggression. He reported having night tremors and waking up multiple times per night. Patient also presented with neck pain and low back pain with continuous aching, tightness and throbbing discomfort in the back of the neck.
The chiropractic exam revealed postural abnormalities and moderate to severe muscle spasms were found in the spine. He had vertebral subluxations in his neck and low back.
After the patient's first week of chiropractic adjustments, he reported that he no longer experienced any seizures and was sleeping better. Patient was taken off all seizure medications by his neurologist by the 13th week. His neck and low back pain also improved.
The authors call for more research on the effects of subluxation reduction on seizure activity.
CLICK HERE TO REVIEW THE STUDY: https://uppercervicalsubluxation.sharepoint.com/
