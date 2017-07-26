 
News By Tag
* Solar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ft. Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726


Moss Solar Recognized as Top Solar Contractor in Florida

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Solar

Industry:
Energy

Location:
Ft. Lauderdale - Florida - US

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Moss Solar, a division of Moss & Associates, has been ranked the top solar contractor in Florida by Solar Power World magazine. Moss Solar was also ranked No. 11 in the Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) top 100 list in North America.

The Top Solar Contractors list (https://www.solarpowerworldonline.com/2017-top-500-solar-contractors/) is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, both commercial and residential markets.

"With an entrepreneurial spirit, the Moss Solar team has grown rapidly with the solar market and merits this recognition as a leader in the industry," said Scott Moss, president of Moss & Associates. "Moss Solar focuses on innovation. By taking a fresh look at the process, the team has creatively streamlined the design and construction of solar power plants, helping to make solar energy increasingly viable as a low-cost source of electricity."

For the first time ever, solar was ranked as the No. 1 source of new electric generating capacity brought online throughout the year. The U.S. solar market installed more than 14,700 mega-watts of solar in 2016, nearly doubling the capacity installed in 2015. GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) predict the cumulative U.S. solar market will nearly triple in size over the next five years.

"The 2017 Top Solar Contractors list features 500 of the best solar contractors in the United States," said Kelly Pickerel, managing editor of Solar Power World. "From solar hotbeds on the coasts to the up-and-coming Midwest solar market, every installer adding even the smallest solar array to the grid is making a positive impact on our communities. We're proud to recognize these companies and their efforts to bring solar power to U.S. homes and businesses."

Moss Solar offers clients a full spectrum of services for solar projects, including EPC, construction management, and an array of self-performing capabilities.
End
Source:Moss Solar
Email:***@wraggcasas.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wragg & Casas Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share