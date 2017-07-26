Moss Solar Recognized as Top Solar Contractor in Florida

End

-- Moss Solar, a division of Moss & Associates, has been ranked the top solar contractor in Florida bymagazineMoss Solar was also ranked No. 11 in the Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) top 100 list in North America.The Top Solar Contractors list (https://www.solarpowerworldonline.com/2017-top-500-solar-contractors/)is developed byto recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, both commercial and residential markets."With an entrepreneurial spirit, the Moss Solar team has grown rapidly with the solar market and merits this recognition as a leader in the industry," said Scott Moss, president of Moss & Associates. "Moss Solar focuses on innovation. By taking a fresh look at the process, the team has creatively streamlined the design and construction of solar power plants, helping to make solar energy increasingly viable as a low-cost source of electricity."For the first time ever, solar was ranked as the No. 1 source of new electric generating capacity brought online throughout the year. The U.S. solar market installed more than 14,700 mega-watts of solar in 2016, nearly doubling the capacity installed in 2015. GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) predict the cumulative U.S. solar market will nearly triple in size over the next five years."The 2017 Top Solar Contractors list features 500 of the best solar contractors in the United States," said Kelly Pickerel, managing editor of. "From solar hotbeds on the coasts to the up-and-coming Midwest solar market, every installer adding even the smallest solar array to the grid is making a positive impact on our communities. We're proud to recognize these companies and their efforts to bring solar power to U.S. homes and businesses."Moss Solar offers clients a full spectrum of services for solar projects, including EPC, construction management, and an array of self-performing capabilities.