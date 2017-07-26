News By Tag
A Business Born of Three Hurricanes
A local Florida man frustrated with the aftermath of three hurricanes in one year creates a viable means of improving post-hurricane comfort in the future.
Worn out being at the mercy of relief organizations, he created a plan to prepare himself for future storms. He designed a ready-to-go survival kit that included items to purify water, solar charge his cell phone, and provide other supplies needed to alleviate the discomfort of living in a shelter.
The endeavor cost him thousands of dollars. After not finding what he needed in stores, he manufactured his own products to make the ultimate customized, ready-to-go survival kit. It privided all that was needed to survive hurricanes, yet was perfect for hiking and camping. His pack was light enough for almost anyone to carry. He set about to distribute his new pack.
It took three years to set up The Ready Network, a business designed exclusively to supply anyone with the same practical survival kit he made for himself. His original plan was to market franchises called The Prep Store. He then came up with a better idea.
Having been involved in the inner working structure of several network marketing companies, Donnie decided this was the way to go. Knowing consumer resistance to network marketing, he didn't create just any business. This is definitely not your mamma's network marketing company.
An entire year was spent designing and testing a unique compensation plan. His plan rewards its users, and encourages them to help each other as opposed to compete against each other. He also made it easy for users who want to invest minimal effort and earn part time income. Yet, the plan has the potential to create millionaires of those who work the plan with due diligence.
The Ready Network opened to the public in October of 2016. Since then, the company has become debt free, and has fostered many new friendships through Donnie's design of mutual working relationships.
Diversity is the road map of success, so Donnie created three distinct but inter related product lines. These include the world's best emergency pack, also known as a bug-out bag, a company-designed coffee product with built in natural ingredients to aid in increased energy and health, as well as a means of buying silver and gold bullion at low rates formerly unavailable to all except precious metal dealers.
New, purpose driven survival packs for boaters, pet owners and campers are currently in the works. A solar generator for the home has been designed by the company to replace gas generators, and is in beta testing now. As the company evolves, it just keeps getting better.
What Donnie created is an opportunity for almost everyone, from the person who simply wants to purchase a solar powered flashlight-radio to the one who wants to earn a million dollars a year. While the million dollar club takes time, effort and diligence to achieve, he also made it easy and quick to get in on the ground floor and just earn a small part time income with minimal effort. Even the layout of the Jupiter corporate headquarters is designed to assist new members getting into the organization. It's almost as much of a weekly social club as it is a training and recruiting center, and those visiting for the first time can see this for themselves.
Live weekly internet broadcasts and national phone calls bring a high level of assistance to members beyond the Jupiter area. The network of people willing to help new members is beyond Donnie's wildest dreams. People come out of the woodwork to assist new members in a manner not seen before in this industry. That isn't by accident. It's by design.
While the CEO of almost any company is concerned foremost with profit, Donnie has made it clear that helping others become independent during a storm or other related crises is his main business objective. He puts this into practice every week in his presentations to new and existing members, and it's the cornerstone of why members are so willing to carry on his tradition of helping others.
During a casual conversation with Donnie after one of the weekly gatherings, I learned he also works part time for Broward County law enforcement. Not as a cop, but as a liaison for the families of downed officers.
He has expended his own resources and time to raise millions of dollars to support the families of officers killed in the line of duty, helping their families survive until the official benefits kick in. Donnie says this can take a year in some cases. Without this assistance, many of these families would be out on the street for that year. This is the kind of man Donnie is. His spirit of helping others is quite evident in his personal relationships with the people in his organization. Unlike any CEO I've ever met before, he truly walks the walk of helping others first.
Donnie's integrity, more than any other factor, is why I decided to become a Ready Network Partner. In just six weeks, I've already advanced to the third level myself, carrying out the simple, effective mantra Donnie developed.
If you'd like to see some of this for yourself, or perhaps become involved, here's where you can do that. http://www.ReadyNetwork.com/
Contact
Rick Bennette at Beeline Publishing
***@beelinepublishing.com
