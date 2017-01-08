 
Women Ignite 2017's Keynote Speaker is Renaissance Woman Kimberly Chapman

 
 
Women Ignite Combo Flyer 8-1-2017
Women Ignite Combo Flyer 8-1-2017
 
HAMDEN, Conn. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Women of Connecticut, join Kimberly Chapman (CEO, Publisher, Owner, and creator of Multi-Million Dollar Conglomerate Sheen Magazine/Nairobi Hair Products/Chapman Foundation), as she shares her story of empowerment.  This phenomenal woman was overwhelmingly chosen to be "Keynote Speaker" for Women Ignite 2017. WI2017 is a one day seminar promoting:  how to fulfill your purpose, awaking your passion and promoting self-confidence.  There will be workshops on:  Building Wealth, Your First Investment is You, Small Business Start Ups, Creating a Legacy and Leadership.  Expect many surprises, live performances, raffles, giveaways, and invaluable information (catered lunch provided).  Proceeds will be donated to provide hair restoration services and cool laser therapy for women affected by cancer.  For more information:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-ignite-summit-2017-tickets-35760436428.

Date: Saturday—August 5, 2017.

Time:  12:00pm—4:00pm

Venue:  Clarion Hotel & Suites Hamden (New Haven), 2260 Whitney Avenue, Hamden-Connecticut, 06518.

Sheen Magazine

Sheen Magazine is an Entertainment, Beauty, Hair, Fashion, Life, Culture, Arts and Celebrity Magazine with demographics of 89% women between 18-55, an audience of over 600,000, and 2.5 monthly views.

Women Ignite 2017

Is a one day seminar promoting:  how to fulfill your purpose, awaking your passion and promoting self-confidence.  There will be featured workshops on:  Building Wealth, Your First Investment is You, Small Business Start Ups, Creating a Legacy and Leadership.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Sammi Haynes—Editor-In-Chief

Sheen Magazine

www.sheenmagazine.com

Instagram: @Sammihaynesinc

Kimberly Chapman—CEO/Publisher

Sheen Magazine

www.sheenmagazine.com

Instagram:  @thatskimchapman

Jackie Bush—Publicist

Sheen Magazine

www.sheenmagazine.com

Twitter and Instagram:  @GJJPR_

pr@sheemagazine.com

213.924.9204

2139249204
***@sheenmagazine.com
Source:Sheen Magazine
Email:***@sheenmagazine.com
