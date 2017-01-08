Women Ignite 2017's Keynote Speaker is Renaissance Woman Kimberly Chapman

Women Ignite Combo Flyer 8-1-2017

-- Women of Connecticut, join Kimberly Chapman (CEO, Publisher, Owner, and creator of Multi-Million Dollar Conglomerate Sheen Magazine/Nairobi Hair Products/Chapman Foundation), as she shares her story of empowerment. This phenomenal woman was overwhelmingly chosen to be "Keynote Speaker" for Women Ignite 2017. WI2017 is a one day seminar promoting: how to fulfill your purpose, awaking your passion and promoting self-confidence. There will be workshops on: Building Wealth, Your First Investment is You, Small Business Start Ups, Creating a Legacy and Leadership. Expect many surprises, live performances, raffles, giveaways, and invaluable information (catered lunch provided). Proceeds will be donated to provide hair restoration services and cool laser therapy for women affected by cancer. For more information:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-ignite-summit-2017-tickets-35760436428.Saturday—August 5, 2017.12:00pm—4:00pmClarion Hotel & Suites Hamden (New Haven), 2260 Whitney Avenue, Hamden-Connecticut, 06518.###Sheen Magazine is an Entertainment, Beauty, Hair, Fashion, Life, Culture, Arts and Celebrity Magazine with demographics of 89% women between 18-55, an audience of over 600,000, and 2.5 monthly views.Is a one day seminar promoting: how to fulfill your purpose, awaking your passion and promoting self-confidence. There will be featured workshops on: Building Wealth, Your First Investment is You, Small Business Start Ups, Creating a Legacy and Leadership.