Women Ignite 2017's Keynote Speaker is Renaissance Woman Kimberly Chapman
Date: Saturday—August 5, 2017.
Time: 12:00pm—
Venue: Clarion Hotel & Suites Hamden (New Haven), 2260 Whitney Avenue, Hamden-Connecticut, 06518.
Sheen Magazine
Sheen Magazine is an Entertainment, Beauty, Hair, Fashion, Life, Culture, Arts and Celebrity Magazine with demographics of 89% women between 18-55, an audience of over 600,000, and 2.5 monthly views.
Women Ignite 2017
Is a one day seminar promoting: how to fulfill your purpose, awaking your passion and promoting self-confidence. There will be featured workshops on: Building Wealth, Your First Investment is You, Small Business Start Ups, Creating a Legacy and Leadership.
