VERC Enterprises named "Employer of Year" by the Arc of Greater Plymouth
VERC President Leo Vercollone accepted the honor on behalf of the company during a ceremony held this summer at Haddad's in Marshfield.
The Arc of Greater Plymouth offers programs and services that empower and support people with disabilities and their families, helping them to belong, contribute and thrive.
"What an honor to be recognized by this outstanding organization,"
"We share the Arc of Greater Plymouth's commitment to employ those in our communities with developmental challenges, giving them opportunities to pursue fulfilling lives and careers."
About VERC Enterprises
VERC Enterprises is the region's leading, independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations, with locations throughout Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company began 40 years ago, with a single car wash in Marshfield, in a business founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today two of Mr. Vercollone's sons operate the company, with Leo as President and Paul as Vice President. The firm has more than 300 employees and is a leader in hiring those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. In 2011 VERC Enterprises was recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts and as a Leader in Diversity and in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016 by the Boston Globe as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit the website, www.vercenterprises.com, or call 781-934-7300.
To learn more about VERC, please view:https://www.youtube.com/
Photo Caption: VERC Enterprises President Leo Vercollone addresses audience at Haddad's on June 28th after accepting "Employer of the Year" award from The ARC of Greater Plymouth
