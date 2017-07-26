News By Tag
#ryderradio – 028 | Deep/tech/bass House - August 2017
#RyderRadio returns with the next roundup of the summer's hottest tracks, future anthems and brand new exclusive material.
Chase & Status And Blossoms – This Moment (Eli & Fur Remix) [Virgin EMI]
Jax Jones – Instruction (Gregor Salto & Leroy Styles Remix) [Polydor]
DJ Licious – I Hear You Calling (KC Lights Horns Dub) [541]
Boba K – What She's Like (Just Us Remix Dub) [OK Recordings]
The Golden Boy – Magalenha (Milo G Remix) [TMTR]
J Fresh ft. Koder – Special Powers (Dots Per Inch Remix) [Fresh Fruit]
Sub Focus ft. ALMA – Don't You Feel It (Kideko Remix) [Mercury]
Jamiroquai – Superfresh (Franc Moody Extended Mix) [Virgin EMI]
Duke Dumont x Gorgon City – Real Life (Solardo Extended Mix) [Virgin EMI]
Rita Ora – Your Song (Disciples Remix) [Atlantic]
Sigala & Ella Eyre – Came Here For Love (GotSome Remix) [Ministry of Sound]
Josh Butler – Tracks [Kaoz Theory]
Solardo – On The Corner [Sola]
Lee Walker – Back Down To Earth [Cr2 Records]
Mat.Joe ft. Fiona – Positivity [KATERMUKKE]
Danny Serrano – Thug Life [Formatik]
Latmun – Please Stop [VIVa LIMITED]
Cuartero – Rate 25 [Wow! Recordings]
FREE download: http://ryderdj.com/
Subscribe on iTunes: http://ow.ly/
Subscribe on Android: http://ow.ly/
