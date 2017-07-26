 
#ryderradio – 028 | Deep/tech/bass House - August 2017

#RyderRadio returns with the next roundup of the summer's hottest tracks, future anthems and brand new exclusive material.
 
STEVENAGE, England - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Expect deep, tech and bass house bangers from Solardo, GotSome, Kideko, KC Lights and more. Diffley is this month's guest DJ, dropping 20 minutes of bumpy and grooving tracks with some great breakdowns and heavy drops.

Full tracklisting –

Chase & Status And Blossoms – This Moment (Eli & Fur Remix) [Virgin EMI]

Jax Jones – Instruction (Gregor Salto & Leroy Styles Remix) [Polydor]

DJ Licious – I Hear You Calling (KC Lights Horns Dub) [541]

Boba K – What She's Like (Just Us Remix Dub) [OK Recordings]

The Golden Boy – Magalenha (Milo G Remix) [TMTR]

J Fresh ft. Koder – Special Powers (Dots Per Inch Remix) [Fresh Fruit]

Sub Focus ft. ALMA – Don't You Feel It (Kideko Remix) [Mercury]

Jamiroquai – Superfresh (Franc Moody Extended Mix) [Virgin EMI]

Duke Dumont x Gorgon City – Real Life (Solardo Extended Mix) [Virgin EMI]

Rita Ora – Your Song (Disciples Remix) [Atlantic]

Sigala & Ella Eyre – Came Here For Love (GotSome Remix) [Ministry of Sound]


Diffley mini-mix


Josh Butler – Tracks [Kaoz Theory]

Solardo – On The Corner [Sola]

Lee Walker – Back Down To Earth [Cr2 Records]

Mat.Joe ft. Fiona – Positivity [KATERMUKKE]

Danny Serrano – Thug Life [Formatik]

Latmun – Please Stop [VIVa LIMITED]

Cuartero – Rate 25 [Wow! Recordings]

FREE download: http://ryderdj.com/podcast/ryderradio028
Subscribe on iTunes: http://ow.ly/1I2c307AVA3
Subscribe on Android: http://ow.ly/kyJj307AVAn

