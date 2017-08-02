The Afya Foundation Responds to the Syrian Refugee Crisis by Shipping its First Container of Donated Medical Supplies and Equipment to Southern Syria

The Afya Foundation has been a steady responder to the Syrian refugee crisis, by shipping supplies valued at over $1.2 million to health care providers in Lesvos and throughout the Middle East, with all sites offering access to care and medical treatment for refugees.



· Forging new partnerships with the Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees (MFA) and Israel, we are now assured safe shipment and delivery of critically needed medical aid to carefully-vetted Providers in Southern Syria.