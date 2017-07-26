News By Tag
Altair Irvine Now Pre-selling July 29
"We've seen so much interest in the new neighborhoods being built at Altair Irvine that we're thrilled to be able to show a preview of some of the homes," said Jeremy Parness, Division President for Lennar California Coastal. "Our Everything's Included® package of standard features is the highest level we've ever offered before and home shoppers seem to grasp the value it adds."
Lennar is building six of Altair Irvine's ten luxury neighborhoods. In total, Lennar's neighborhoods offer a variety of home styles and sizes that range approximately 2,533 to 6,579 square feet and include several Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® options. Their signature Everything's Included® package offers an exceptionally elevated level of standard features and upgrades at no extra cost, including quartz countertops, beautiful soft-close cabinetry, solar electric packages, the latest in smart home technology and more.
"We continue to be positively surprised by the high level of interest we've received on our neighborhoods of homes that our now selling," said Seth Ring, Toll Brothers Group President. "Now buyers have the opportunity to be among the first to secure their spot for their dream home this weekend!"
Toll Brother's, America's Luxury Home Builder®, is building four of the ten neighborhoods, three of which are now pre-selling:
Altair Irvine will offer a variety of luxe amenities including a guard-gated entrance, a rare private feature not often found in Irvine-based master plans. Behind the gates will be two main recreation centers: The Terrace and The Club. The Terrace will offer a Jr. Olympic-sized pool and a spa surrounded by covered cabanas, along with an adjacent park space that includes a playground and tot lot. The Club will be an approximately 7,000-square foot facility that offers indoor and outdoor event space with a catering kitchen, two pools and spas including an approximately 4,000-square foot beach entry pool, a barbecue pavilion, more covered cabanas, outdoor fireplace, tennis courts, bocce courts and more.
Come out on Saturday, July 29 to take advantage of the eight neighborhoods at Altair Irvine that are now pre-selling while the model homes are still under construction. Altair Irvine is located at 50 Aquila Drive, just off Irvine Boulevard and Axis.
Visit www.altairirvine.com for more details. For information on Lennar homes, call 949-423-3007. For information on Toll Brothers homes, call 844-790-5263.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list. From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Toll Brothers, Inc.
Lennar Homes of California, Inc. License #728102. Lennar Sales Corp. California Bureau of Real Estate License #01252753. Toll Brothers California Bureau of Real Estate License #01206770.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
