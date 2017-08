Nothing Grows In Your Comfort Zone - Not Even You

Ahhh the ever familiar comfort zone. We all have one. It's the place of stillness and quietness. It's a beautiful place, a familiar place. We know where things are, we understand how things are supposed to work.

-- We rest well there because it's where we can hide away from the challenges of life. It's where things are normal.But normal can be boring sometimes.Your boldest goals are outside your comfort zone. Those things that you want to achieve do exist, but you have to stretch yourself in order to reach them.The greatest obstacle to your success is becoming complacent. Be content, yes, but never get to where you stop desiring better. Your comfort zone, as beautiful of a place as it can be, can become your danger zone when:You find that you've become stuckYou fear changeYou're starting to believe your own excuses as to why it's better to stay where you are rather than move forwardChallenge yourself to move forward today by taking action. Make the phone call you've been putting off. Register for the course that you've been thinking about. Continue the project that you've had on the back burner.You don't have to wait until the beginning of the year, you can begin right now, simply by deciding to take a step.Get support at http://www.drjackijones.com