News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stock & Option Solutions Hosts Educational Webcast: RSU Base Camp—Your Staging Area for the Climb
The Ins and Outs of Restricted Stock Units for Members of the Equity field
Tim McCleskey from Stock & Option Solutions and Carrie Kovac from E*TRADE Financial Services will take you back to the basics with this presentation designed to help those who might be new to the Equity field, those who interact with stock administrators, or those who just need to get a refresher on these popular equity vehicles.
RSUs are among the most widely used types of grants right now, and knowing what is involved, who is affected, and what to plan for can help you conquer many of the mountains in your day-to-day equity climbs, all from the comfort of your office or cubicle.
McCleskey states, "Restricted Stock Units are everywhere these days, providing companies with a pretty simple way of rewarding employees and engaging them in the performance of the company at the same time. Whether you're in HR, Payroll, Tax, Accounting, or Stock Administration, you will be interacting with other departments and probably even other employees about these RSUs, and it will help you to know how they impact everyone. Carrie and I will be bringing you back to the basics, so that you can be equipped for your next grant, vesting, or even an employee question!"
For more details on Aspirations, please contact Shawna Casey at scasey@sos-team.com or 408-979-8700.
Stock & Option Solutions (SOS) has built a team of extremely qualified and dedicated professionals for the outsourced management or staffing of your stock plans and special projects. SOS's Stock Plan Outsourcing Solution is the most comprehensive outsourcing service in the marketplace, making the choice easy. Beyond our total outsourcing solutions, we are focused on helping companies like yours through challenging steps with temporary staffing, permanent placement, expert project resources, and high level project management. Call us today at 408.979.8700 to learn more or visit us online at www.sos-team.com.
Contact
Stock & Option Solutions
***@sos-team.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse