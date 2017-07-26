 

Yerra Solutions Joins United Nations Global Compact

Switzerland-based company has joined the United Nations Global Compact to reaffirm its commitment to corporate social responsibility and the environment
 
BASEL CITY, Switzerland - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Yerra Solutions AG, a global provider of innovative solutions for in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance, has announced that as part of its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, a community of over 9,000 companies who have pledged to do their part for the environment, human rights, labor and anti-corruption. The company is committed to being a leader in sustainability and ensuring that the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact are part of its culture and day-to-day operations. There is a session on managing risk in the supply chain around human rights and slavery included in the fifth annual Yerra Conference Europe. In addition, Yerra plans to participate as a member of the Global Compact Network Switzerland.

Yerra has built its business culture on a commitment to serving its clients, bettering the lives of its employees and positively impacting its communities. Its membership in the UN Global Compact furthers those goals. The company's global presence provides the opportunity to work with clients, many of whom are also members, to address global concerns. Yerra is honored to be a member of the UN Global Compact and looks forward to enriching its current business practices and engaging with other members both locally and globally.

"When I founded Yerra Solutions in 2013, CSR was one of the key things I wanted to "bake in". We began early with encouraging our team to participate in charitable activities as a team – from something as small as collecting books for under-privileged schools to something as daunting as the Great North Run in the North East of England," says Rajitha Boer, Founder & CEO of Yerra Solutions. "We are confident joining the UN Global Compact will further our CSR initiatives and bring us even closer to our communities." You can read more of Ms. Boer's thoughts on CSR here.

About Yerra Solutions

Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.

