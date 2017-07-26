Country(s)
Industry News
Yerra Solutions Joins United Nations Global Compact
Switzerland-based company has joined the United Nations Global Compact to reaffirm its commitment to corporate social responsibility and the environment
Yerra has built its business culture on a commitment to serving its clients, bettering the lives of its employees and positively impacting its communities. Its membership in the UN Global Compact furthers those goals. The company's global presence provides the opportunity to work with clients, many of whom are also members, to address global concerns. Yerra is honored to be a member of the UN Global Compact and looks forward to enriching its current business practices and engaging with other members both locally and globally.
"When I founded Yerra Solutions in 2013, CSR was one of the key things I wanted to "bake in". We began early with encouraging our team to participate in charitable activities as a team – from something as small as collecting books for under-privileged schools to something as daunting as the Great North Run in the North East of England," says Rajitha Boer, Founder & CEO of Yerra Solutions. "We are confident joining the UN Global Compact will further our CSR initiatives and bring us even closer to our communities."
About Yerra Solutions
Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.
Contact
Josie Johnson
***@yerrasolutions.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse