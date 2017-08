India Money Mart Offers a Dependable Peer To Peer Lending Platform Online In India

India Money Mart belongs to the Fair Vinimay Services Private Limited. From the online platform offered by this company, individual borrowers can get loans from individual lenders.

-- Many people need money and are not able to know where to get help. On the other hand, there are also people, who have idle money that they can lend to others and can earn interest. These two groups of individuals are brought together by the India Money Mart.India Money Mart belongs to the Fair Vinimay Services Private Limited. From the online platform offered by this company, individual borrowers can get loans from individual lenders.Basically, in this platform, the prospective lenders and borrowers will have to complete a simple online application. On the basis of the information provided by the lender and the borrower, the peer to peer lending platform in India will use an online data accessing technology to swiftly determine the credit rating and also the risk factor of an applicant before listing him. Even, physical verification is also done to make sure that authentic people alone become a part of this platform.About Fair Vinimay Services Private Limited:This company is the owner of the India Money Mart peer to peer lending India service. The company was incorporated in 2015 as a registered company in Mumbai.For more details, please visit https://www.indiamoneymart.com/ Fair Vinimay Services Pvt. Ltd. (India Money Mart)205 Unique Industrial Estate,Twin Tower Lane, Prabhadevi,Mumbai-400 025, India