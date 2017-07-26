News By Tag
India Money Mart Offers a Dependable Peer To Peer Lending Platform Online In India
India Money Mart belongs to the Fair Vinimay Services Private Limited. From the online platform offered by this company, individual borrowers can get loans from individual lenders.
Basically, in this platform, the prospective lenders and borrowers will have to complete a simple online application. On the basis of the information provided by the lender and the borrower, the peer to peer lending platform in India will use an online data accessing technology to swiftly determine the credit rating and also the risk factor of an applicant before listing him. Even, physical verification is also done to make sure that authentic people alone become a part of this platform.
About Fair Vinimay Services Private Limited:
This company is the owner of the India Money Mart peer to peer lending India service. The company was incorporated in 2015 as a registered company in Mumbai.
For more details, please visit https://www.indiamoneymart.com/
