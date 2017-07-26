Vanquish Football Club Announces Primary Jersey Sponsorship with Jaguar Land Rover of Mission Viejo

It's the First Soccer Sponsorship for Orange County Luxury Car & SUV Dealers

-- Vanquish Football Club is excited to announce Jaguar Mission Viejo & Land Rover Mission Viejo as the club's new primary jersey sponsor.Jaguar Mission Viejo & Land Rover Mission Viejo (28701 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92692) are the only registered Jaguar and Land Rover factory dealerships in the South Orange County area.Vanquish Football Club Owner Jefferson Keith Langley said, "This isn't necessarily out of their wheelhouse. The ownership of Jaguar & Land Rover Mission Viejo is from England. They sponsor a rugby club and they're also big into football (and) so sponsoring a soccer team was the next step in sponsoring athletes and teams. Jaguar & Land Rover are two of the most iconic British brands and we feel very much honored to be sponsored by the Hornburg Group. They've really started to open some doors for us, but that's what you can do when you're the strongest dealership in all of Southern California. And when you get the support from a big brand that believes in our mission and what we're doing and the different approach we're taking, not just chasing championship but churning out quality players and people, it's an honor."Jaguar Mission Viejo & Land Rover Mission Viejo is dedicated to providing comprehensive customer service to drivers living in the greater Laguna Niguel, San Clemente, Coto de Caza, San Juan Capistrano and Dana Point areas.Jaguar Land Rover Mission Viejo General Manager Scott Paul said, "We do a lot of local sponsorships but we're very excited. This is our first time entering into Pro Development soccer and it's a thrill to get on board with Vanquish FC in their first year. We think the brands tie together, British brands Jaguar and Land Rover here in America sponsoring soccer, and we see good things happening for both Vanquish FC and the UPSL."Vanquish FC recently joined the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL), and is now part of a national league with teams in more than 18 different key soccer markets across 10 states, servicing thousands of players, coaches and employees.Jaguar Mission Viejo & Land Rover Mission Viejo is the new primary jersey sponsor Vanquish FC of the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL). Jaguar Mission Viejo & Land Rover Mission Viejo are the only registered Jaguar and Land Rover factory dealerships in the South Orange County area.Contact:Scott PaulDirect: 949-973-9810Email: spaul@hornburg.comWebsite: www.jlr-mv.comVanquish Football Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Irvine, Calif., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Vanquish FC will play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.Founded in 2017, Vanquish FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).Contact:Jefferson Keith LangleyDirect: 323-829-6549Email: info@vanquishfc.comThe UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the league's affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague