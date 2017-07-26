News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes CustomSpace as a Trustee Member
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes CustomSpace as a New Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to CustomSpace!"
About CustomSpace
CustomSpace provides full-service warehousing, storage, and office to businesses and individuals looking for 250 to 10,000 square feet.
Their mission is to give businesses the ability to operate on a small scale but to compete on a large one. Their amenities and services – from forklifts to package handling – give our customers the benefits of a large-scale warehouse. But their flexible leases, fast move-in, and custom unit sizes allow businesses the ultimate flexibility.
They serve a wide variety of customers – from bike assemblers to non-profits, import/export companies to furniture rental businesses.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact CustomSpace
josh@CustomSpace.co
www.customspace.co
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
