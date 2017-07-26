Pirate ship parade float built at IKORCC training center for TradeWinds

Spread the Word

--HOBART, Ind. – Over the past few months, Carpenters union members, apprentice's and retirees from Locals 599,1005,1485, and 1076 of the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters (IKORCC), showcased their carpentry skills by building a pirate ship parade float for TradeWinds to proudly display in parades.TradeWinds, a Merrillville non-profit that serves people with disabilities, has been wanting to build a pirate ship to use in parades for years, and the IKORCC helped make their vision come to life. TradeWinds started collecting donations for the project last year and were able to get enough donations towards supplies, materials, etc. And, with IKORCC members providing volunteer labor and craftsmanship, the project was able to come to fruition. "We were very excited to help with the pirate ship project," commented Jim Slagle, representative with the IKORCC. "TradeWinds is a great organization doing great work for in our local communities, and we were honored to do what we could to help.""I was connected with Jim Slagle through Ryan Reithel at IBEW and Jim was nice enough to meet with me and discuss the ship," commented Lisa Tatina, representative for donations and volunteers. "They agreed to donate the labor and house the ship at their apprentice school until it was done.""The Carpenters Union jumped on this project and had this ship done in no time. This ship is more than I ever imagined it could be, and I could not believe it when I first saw it. We can't thank the Carpenters Union enough for doing this. Our project at TradeWinds finally came to life thanks to them and our other donors."TradeWinds has already showcased the new float at several parades in Highland and Hobart to name a few and they won Best Overall Float in the Hobart 4of July parade.The Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters represents more than 32,000 professional tradespeople in 33 locals in Indiana. Ohio, Kentucky and parts of West Virginia and Tennessee. A proud affiliate of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, which has a century-plus tradition of representing the best of the building trades, the council works in partnership with more than 30,000 contractors, helping them find the best possible talent for their projects. The hallmark of the regional council is three-fold: training, professionalism and partnerships for economic development.