Throttle Valve Cable Corrector Kit (TV Cable Corrector Kit) for Holley Style Throttle Arm

 
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- ENG-000-301

California Pony Cars proudly launches the Throttle Valve Cable Corrector Kit (TV Cable Corrector Kit) for Holley Style Throttle Arm. This TV cable corrector kit repositions the throttle linkage pivot point to duplicate OE travel and corrects for an improperly placed TV cable mounting hole on Holley carburetors with aftermarket-style throttle arms.

Features:
• This kit ensures proper transmission pressure and shift timing.
• Precisely sets the distance of OE TV cable travel
• Eliminates the need for other high-cost adapter systems.

This kit includes the following:

• TV corrector plate
• Nut
• Bolt
• Washer
• Spring
• Retainer

Note: This kit is for carburetors with Holley aftermarket style throttle arm.

MSRP: $39.95

This part is also included in the following AOD Conversion Kits:

- 1965-1966 AOD Conversion Kit for Holley Style Carburetors: P/N: TRA-656-402

-1967-1970 AOD Conversion Kit for Holley Style Carburetors: P/N: TRA-670-401

About California Pony Cars:

CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases, our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production" quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts products, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars to become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com.

View online: http://calponycars.com/1964-1973-classic/1049-throttle-va...

California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
