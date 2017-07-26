News By Tag
Throttle Valve Cable Corrector Kit (TV Cable Corrector Kit) for Holley Style Throttle Arm
California Pony Cars proudly launches the Throttle Valve Cable Corrector Kit (TV Cable Corrector Kit) for Holley Style Throttle Arm. This TV cable corrector kit repositions the throttle linkage pivot point to duplicate OE travel and corrects for an improperly placed TV cable mounting hole on Holley carburetors with aftermarket-
Features:
• This kit ensures proper transmission pressure and shift timing.
• Precisely sets the distance of OE TV cable travel
• Eliminates the need for other high-cost adapter systems.
This kit includes the following:
• TV corrector plate
• Nut
• Bolt
• Washer
• Spring
• Retainer
Note: This kit is for carburetors with Holley aftermarket style throttle arm.
MSRP: $39.95
This part is also included in the following AOD Conversion Kits:
- 1965-1966 AOD Conversion Kit for Holley Style Carburetors:
-1967-1970 AOD Conversion Kit for Holley Style Carburetors:
About California Pony Cars:
CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases, our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"
View online: http://calponycars.com/
