American Icon Kilroy Was Here! Deploys Into Digital
Proceeds from Digital Sticker Sales to Help U.S. Veterans and Their Families in Need
Through an exclusive licensing deal with Bare Tree Media, an industry leader in digital stickers, the "Kilroy Was Here! Amped-Up Digital Sticker Collection" is now available for text messaging and photo sharing. The sticker pack can be downloaded from the emojiTap sticker/photo app on iTunes and Google Play and on the new iMessage sticker shop. The collection includes 24 contemporary Kilroy Was Here! designs featuring expressions such as "Own it!" and "Rank Has its Privileges", which are perfect to add to text messages, plus three legacy designs with no additional expressions for use as photo overlays.
Kilroy Was Here! first became a symbol of pride and encouragement amongst GIs during World War II. The quirky image was drawn by servicemen to inspire and encourage those following behind them and quickly became one of the first viral sensations ever known. Kilroy Was Here! was found on buildings, tanks, aircraft, bridges and bathroom walls and became a unifying symbol that was embraced by mainstream culture in the 1940's, reaching cult-like status across the country.
"Our goal is to reboot this legendary, all-American icon to inspire nationwide unity and support for our country and our military in a fun, engaging manner," stated Kim Winkeleer, Principal of Arabella Enterprises, LLC. "This brand is close to my heart because I grew up in a military family and several of my family members currently serve in the armed forces. As proud supporters of our military, Arabella Enterprises donates a portion of all licensing revenues to help military personnel and their families in need."
"We are proud and excited to bring Kilroy Was Here! into the digital sector," says Robert Ferrari, CEO at Bare Tree Media. "Now everyone, including active military personnel, their families and veterans, can share Kilroy Was Here! stickers in their daily messaging conversations and photo sharing. Digital stickers can be downloaded from www.emojitap.com."
Arabella Enterprises is a multi-dimensional consulting firm specializing in brand expansion, licensing, strategic planning and concept development. Its principal brings more than 20 years' experience to its clients and has developed numerous multi-million dollar brand extension programs at retail. More information can be found at: www.arabellaenterprisesllc.com.
