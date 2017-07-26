COMING SOON PrairieCare Medical Group – Mankato Opening New Facility for School-aged Kids

Contact

-- Mankato is opening a new facility for school aged kids (ages 5-18) struggling with behavioral or psychiatric issues. Based out of the Twin Cities metro area, PrairieCare has a state of the art psychiatric hospital for kids and has had great clinical outcomes with their Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHPs) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOPs)."This new program will be a good middle point between an inpatient psychiatric unit, and regular outpatient therapy. Set up similarly to a school day, kids will come into the program Monday through Friday (year round) from 9am – 3:30pm and receive three hours of therapeutic programming and three hours of schooling, then return home at the end of the day", explains Operations Director, Matthew Petersen. "Our average length of stay is 4-6 weeks, and other services included will be weekly family therapy sessions, parent groups, medication management, and individual therapy. Initially we'll offer IOP for adolescents aged 12-18 in the temporary location Union School building at 201 North Broad Street in Mankato. We will also serve ages 5-11 after moving into our permanent space at 120 East Main Street in Mankato"The Mankato facility will be under the leadership of Dr. Chris Wall, formerly a physician in Mayo Clinic Department of Psychiatry and Psychology for fourteen years, and Kate Cox, LICSW, a clinical social worker with seventeen years of experience at Mayo. Dr. Chris Wall, President & Chief Medical Director of Rochester & Mankato sites and a leading researcher in treatment-resistant pediatric mood disorders announced, "We are thrilled to have professionals with this expertise and experience leading our team in serving the Mankato area community." Initial Mankato staff will also include an advanced practice registered nurse and other nursing staff along with therapists, psychiatric technicians, and a medical receptionist.Opening in mid-August, PrairieCare Medical Group – Mankato will begin offering intake appointments on August 9th. Needs Assessments for any child are free and at no cost to the family, professional recommendations are given and referrals are provided for places they can receive recommended services.For more information please go to www.prairie-care.com or to schedule a FREE Needs Assessment email mankatoadmission@prairie-care.com or call 507-218-3701 before August 7th and 507-322-5464 after August 7th.