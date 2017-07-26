News By Tag
Bruce Clark Joins Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage publishes it's own magazine ('View') and distributes 1.2 million copies per month to local newspaper subscribers throughout Southern California providing additional massive exposure to our listings! Additionally, Coldwell Bankers has 273 offices in China - and the 'View' is distributed via the Wall Street Journal in Shanghai and Beijing, offering additional exclusive exposure.
About Bruce:
A long-time resident of Orange County, Bruce is a multi-faceted professional with more than thirteen years of experience in real estate sales and leasing in both the residential and commercial markets. Bruce has represented clients in the purchase and sale of homes and condos, the building of custom homes, income investing, plus the purchase of new homes.
Bruce is very seasoned in the field of finance, bringing to Coldwell Banker and to his clients more than a decade of experience as a stockbroker and investment banker. This unique background gives Bruce Clark a valuable perspective on the real estate transaction as a whole and affords both buyers and sellers a heightened level of confidence when it comes to the strategic pursuit of their goals. Prior to transitioning into residential real estate, Bruce also served for 6 years in the United States Marine Corps, and was the Chief Technical Officer for a multi-million dollar internet retailer - a tenure that further shaped Bruce's talents with regard to the business aspect of real estate, including effective negotiations for clients.
The Clark Group is an Orange County-based real estate team and works with sellers and buyers in all cities in Orange County. The Clark Group represents buyers and sellers of resale homes and condos, custom homes, new homes, and income investors.
Call Bruce at 949.285.1207 today for more information on how he and Coldwell Banker can assist you with your real estate needs.
http://www.bruceclarkhomes.com | https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Bruce Clark
949-285-1207
***@bruceclarkhomes.com
