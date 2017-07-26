 
Vicki Schuerger Honored as Woman of the Year by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Vicki Schuerger, an Executive Legal Liaison in Kelley Kronenberg's Fort Lauderdale Office, has been crowned Woman of the Year for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) 2017 Fort Lauderdale Man & Woman of the Year (MWOY) Fundraising Competition. Ms. Schuerger was selected for raising more than $171,000 for the organization during a ten-week fundraising campaign. The crown was presented at the Grand Finale event on June 2, 2017, at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort Fort Lauderdale. This gala was a celebration of the conclusion of the competition and all the candidates' collective efforts as, surrounded by more than 500 campaign team members and friends, attendees enjoyed food, cocktails, music and an outstanding auction.

"I'm honored to have received this recognition and help bring attention to this important organization," said Ms. Schuerger. "It is truly overwhelming how many people participated in this campaign. Without their support, I would not have been able to raise such significant donations for this worthy cause.  I encourage everyone to consider supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and its mission to find cures and ensure access to treatments for blood cancer patients."

As with most of LLS' fundraising campaigns, $.83 of every dollar raised through the MWOY campaign will go toward research and finding a cure for blood cancer, in honor of a local boy and girl who are blood cancer survivors. As part of her Woman of the Year victory, Ms. Schuerger will be able to name three upcoming research projects in support of finding a cure.

Ms. Schuerger's drive and motivation for this campaign is her 29-year-old son, who has been battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma for the past nine years.  He has had two transplants and is currently preparing for thyroid cancer surgery. Ms. Schuerger began her volunteer work with LLS in 2008, first joining Team In Training (TNT) to honor her son. For nearly a decade, she has been extremely involved with LLS. Last August, she became the Co-Chair for the Broward Chapter of Team In Training Restructure Program. She is also a Board Member for the Broward County Chapter of LLS. Prior to this fundraising campaign, Ms. Schuerger raised more than $100,000 for the organization. This year, her goal is to surpass the $100,000 mark.

Ms. Schuerger's long-time employer, Kelley Kronenberg, has been by her side through this campaign and served as a Bronze Level Sponsor at the MWOY Grand Finale event. Several firm Partners and Executive Leaders were also in attendance at the Grand Finale event to support Ms. Schuerger and celebrate her recognition.

"We are all so proud of Vicki for her continued efforts to raise awareness and funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society," said Kelley Kronenberg CFO Heath Eskalyo, who directs the firm's philanthropic efforts. "She has inspired all of us to get involved and has shown that when we work together we can achieve significant, positive change."

To further aid Ms. Schuerger in her fundraising efforts, Kelley Kronenberg created a firm-wide "High $5 for Jeans Days" initiative, which lasted through the month of May. Through this weekly initiative, all firm employees across Kelley Kronenberg's 10 offices were encouraged to donate $5 weekly in exchange for wearing jeans to work on Thursdays.

Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse, full-service business law firm, has always encouraged its attorneys' and staffs' individual community and charitable efforts. Additionally, the firm's Kelley Kronenberg Cares (KKC) program provides opportunities for the firm's attorneys and staff to personally commit to civic and charitable efforts.

###

About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 120 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois.  Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 10 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®.   More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com.

