Original One-Woman Show Bother Line to Join the Tank's 2017 LadyFest
Performer Gio Mielle and director Debora Balardini present Nettles Artists Collective-produced solo performance based on the writing of Helen Palmer, also known as Clarice Lispector, at 2nd annual LadyFest.
After a successful invitation-only developmental performance earlier this year, Bother Line has continued to explore humanization versus dehumanization and the daily impact it has on our bodies and identities through the writing of Helen Palmer, also known as famed Brazilian author Clarice Lispector. With topics befitting today's gender-based issues, the Tank's 2017 LadyFest is an ideal fit for Balardini and Mielle to perform the next incarnation of the work.
Balardini, who is known for her approach to multidisciplinary work, is honored to join ranks with the Tank: "It is an honor to perform Bother Line at the Tank because they are a respected institution with many years of experience. To be selected as one of the performance pieces for LadyFest 2017 reassures us that we are growing with organizations we share values with who are in alignment with our mission. Being fostered by the Tank gives me, as a director and co-founder of NAC, more and more hope for the arts in New York City in this social and political climate we are in."
Balardini and Mielle still consider Bother Line a work in progress as incarnations continually reveal insight about the heart of the piece and the universal core issues it explores as it nears its official premiere in October 2017 at PUNTO Space. In Balardini's view, the work has evolved, and Bother Line is definitely ready for a broader audience: "We've reached a point where the work is centered, and now we are especially focused on introducing the other character: the audience. As with most of my pieces, the audience plays a big part of shaping the performance. Feedback from the audience at 2017 LadyFest is crucial for use. This is how work comes to life."
A full performance of Bother Line is slated to premiere by fall/winter of 2017/2018. The invitation can be viewed here: https://botherline.splashthat.com/
###
About Debora Balardini (www.deborabalardini.com) -
Debora Balardini is the co-founder of PUNTO Space, Nettles Artists Collective, and Group.BR. With 30 years of unwavering commitment to the arts, expression, and movement, Debora Balardini (La Frontera – The Border) has traveled beyond craft to her calling as a global performer, educator, director, and producer. She is also one of the newest members of the League of Professional Theater Women and is currently a Brazilian International Press Award 2017 Best Actress nominee for the production she co-created, co-produced, and performed, Inside the Wild Heart, as seen in IR tv, Industry Rules, The Miami Herald, The Story Exchange, Cheapism, Trendy Trippin', Mushaka's Motivational Monday/Huffington Post blog, On Deck with Lucy, and Business News Daily.
About Gio Mielle (https://www.giomielle.com/):
Gio Mielle is a Brazilian actress, theater producer, and journalist. She has been acting since 1999 and has a degree in theater from Brasilia University, a place where she also acted and worked as a producer for Cometa Cenas Festival. In 2003 Giovanna won an award for best actress for The Cannibal, which led to many other roles in various productions around Brazil. She worked as an actress for big projects at Galpão Cine Horto, such as Arriscamundo, Sonho de uma Noite de São João, and Ensaio de Mentiras. Since moving to New York, Gio has worked as an assistant producer for groups such as Sister Sylvester, Elevator Repair Service, and La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club. She was part of the cast for Sorry Robot, Mike Iveson's project for Elevator Repair Service. She performed at the latest Nettles Artists' show, The Dark Side of the Woods, and at Sister Sylvester's The Maids' the Maids. She was also a swing actress at the critic choice immersive theater Doomocracy, which gave her a nomination to the International Brazilian Press Award 2017.
Nettles Artists Collective, Producer (http://nettlesartists.com/):
Nettles Artists Collective (NAC), which was founded by Debora Balardini and Sandie Luna, is a New York-based group of artists, performers, and producers with a mission to imbue the American performing arts scene with authentic global voices and universal vision. For ten years the award-winning organization has worked to create an approach to theater that is transparent, permeable, and constantly changing. Instead of fighting against prejudice, they celebrate differences. NAC is currently a resident at PUNTO Space.
