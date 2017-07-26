News By Tag
ProEx Physical Therapy Opens 21st New England Clinic in Haverhill, MA
The growing demand for services prompts the practice to offer two Haverhill, MA locations.
The new clinic is the second ProEx facility in Haverhill; the practice also maintains its Bradford clinic at 3 Ferry Street in the Bradford Plaza. Due to the growing demand for physical therapy and sports medicine services in the area, ProEx saw the need for a second location to serve the numerous towns and cities surrounding Haverhill.
Josh Robinson has been named the practicing physical therapist at the new Haverhill clinic. Robinson, who received both his Bachelor's degree in Athletic Training and Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Boston University focuses his practice on manual therapy and medical exercise therapy, integrating all elements of rehabilitation into a seamless package to provide the highest quality of patient care.
The new clinic will continue to deliver on the ProEx Promise by offering new patient appointments within 48 hours, providing clear communication and personalized treatment in a supportive and clean atmosphere.
"We're excited to announce our second Haverhill location and pleased to have Josh Robinson take the lead PT role," said Mike Mulrenan, President of ProEx Physical Therapy. "We look forward to continuing to provide a full range of orthopedic physical therapy services to athletes, residents and workers of Haverhill and the surrounding communities."
About ProEx Physical Therapy
ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001, and has locations throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, with corporate headquarters in Portsmouth, NH. ProEx's experienced orthopedic physical therapists and sports medicine team provide compassionate care to patients of all ages, ranging from pediatric to geriatric patients, as well as weekend warriors to elite athletes.
In 2017, ProEx joined the Professional Physical Therapy family, an industry leader in outpatient orthopedic physical therapy headquartered in Uniondale, NY. As part of this affiliation, ProEx will offer patients greater access to locations throughout the Northeast with expanded services such as sports medicine and occupational therapy. Founded in 1998, Professional Physical Therapy and ProEx collectively operate over 140 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
ProEx and Professional Physical Therapy are the official Athletic Training Services providers to various sports organizations throughout the Northeast. Professional Physical Therapy is the official physical therapy partner of the New York Islanders. For additional information, please visit www.PROexPT.com
