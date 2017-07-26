News By Tag
Tough Material: Fourth Report on the PVC World Market by Ceresana
Despite controversial plasticizers, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is one of the best-selling types of plastic.
Asia Builds on PVC
Most important application for PVC are pipes and conduits, demanding over 16.1 million tonnes in 2016. Worldwide, PVC is the most commonly used material for plastic pipes, despite polyethylene and polypropylene becoming more popular. Profiles rank second at a considerable distance, followed by films and sheets. PVC profiles are mostly used for window frames, doors, sun protection applications, façades, and other cladding. Whether profiles are made of PVC, wood, aluminum or steel depends on the region and various factors such as the type of building, local building regulations, and climatic conditions. Finally, the price also plays a decisive role in the choice of material.
Resilient Substance
Due to the high halogen content, PVC compounds are very flame-resistant. Another beneficial attribute is the significant resistance to moisture and numerous chemicals. Hence, rigid PVC sheets and flexible PVC films are used in the construction, automotive, and packaging industries. The application cables is likely to develop at the most dynamic growth rates of all PVC applications at 2.9% per year until 2024.
Pipes and Packaging
With a share of 60%, the construction industry is the most important customer for PVC producers. Examples for the use in the construction industry are: films, cables, pipes, profiles and covers, sheets, pegs, screws, fastening elements, and coatings. The packaging industry ranks second with 17%, using PVC for flexible and rigid packaging. The most important areas are packaging films, bags and sacks as well as shrink and stretch films. Rigid packaging includes containers such as butter dishes, yoghurt cups, bottles, boxes as well as caps.
The Study in Brief:
Chapter 1 provides a thorough presentation and analysis of the market for PVC – including forecasts up to 2024: Demand development as well as revenues and production volumes are analyzed for each individual region.
Chapter 2 examines the 25 largest countries of the market in more detail. Data on demand, revenues, trade, production, and capacity are provided for each country. Furthermore, the demand for each application, product type (flexible/rigid PVC), and segment (Packaging, Construction, Transportation, Electrics & Electronics, Industry, and Others) is analyzed.
Chapter 3 analyzes the application areas of PVC. These are Pipes and Conduits, Profiles, Films and Sheets, Cables, Flooring, and Others. This chapter examines the demand per country split by the respective sales market.
Chapter 4 provides useful company profiles of the largest producers of PVC – clearly structured according to contact details, turnover, profit, product range, production sites, capacities, and profile summary. In-depth profiles of 72 producers are given, including Braskem S.A., China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), East Hope Group Co., Ltd., Formosa Plastics Group, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, INEOS Group Ltd., Kem One SAS, LG Chem Ltd., Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Reliance Industries Ltd, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, VYNOVA Group und Westlake Chemical Corporation.
About Ceresana
Ceresana is an internationally leading market research and consulting company for the industry. For 15 years, Ceresana has been supplying several thousand customers from 60 countries with up-to-date market intelligence.
